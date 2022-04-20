David Mooney who went missing on Highland fishing trip traced safe and well

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo.
Home News Highlands & Islands

David Mooney who went missing on Highland fishing trip traced safe and well

By Denny Andonova
April 20, 2022, 7:35 am
David Mooney was reported missing on Sunday, April 17.
David Mooney was reported missing on Sunday, April 17.

A fisherman who went missing while on an Easter trip in the north-west Highlands has been found safe and well.

David Mooney, from Paisley, was at Loch Cluanie near Invergarry with friends when he left the area unexpectedly around 1.30pm on Sunday, April 17.

The 43-year-old was reported missing shortly after amid concerns for his wellbeing as it was out of character for him not to be in contact with family or friends.

After Mr Mooney was seen on CCTV to have been at Inverness train station on Monday, police have now confirmed he has been traced.

The force posted on social media: “Police Scotland are pleased to report that missing person David Mooney, 43, who had last been seen in the Loch Cluanie, west of Invergarry area, has been traced safe and well. We would like to thank any persons who assisted in this inquiry.”

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]

More from the Press and Journal