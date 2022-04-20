David Mooney who went missing on Highland fishing trip traced safe and well

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

A fisherman who went missing while on an Easter trip in the north-west Highlands has been found safe and well.

David Mooney, from Paisley, was at Loch Cluanie near Invergarry with friends when he left the area unexpectedly around 1.30pm on Sunday, April 17.

The 43-year-old was reported missing shortly after amid concerns for his wellbeing as it was out of character for him not to be in contact with family or friends.

After Mr Mooney was seen on CCTV to have been at Inverness train station on Monday, police have now confirmed he has been traced.

The force posted on social media: “Police Scotland are pleased to report that missing person David Mooney, 43, who had last been seen in the Loch Cluanie, west of Invergarry area, has been traced safe and well. We would like to thank any persons who assisted in this inquiry.”