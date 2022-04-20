Coastguard coordinates double rescue mission off Ardnamurchan

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo.
Coastguard coordinates double rescue mission off Ardnamurchan

By Lauren Robertson
April 20, 2022, 5:21 pm Updated: April 20, 2022, 5:49 pm
Mallaig lifeboat was sent to the scene. Picture by Sandy McCook.
Mallaig lifeboat was sent to the scene. Picture by Sandy McCook.

A rescue mission is under way to help two small boats that have got into difficulty off Ardnamurchan.

One vessel has run aground and is believed to have one person onboard.

The other is a small dingy which has run out of fuel. A spokeswoman from the coastguard reported there is one 15-year-old onboard.

The mission is ongoing, but one of the people has successfully been rescued.

Reports of the incident came in just before 4pm and Stornoway coastguard coordinated the rescue mission.

The lifeboat from Mallaig and coastguard teams from Salen are currently working to help both vessels, which they believe are linked.

