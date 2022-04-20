Coastguard coordinates double rescue mission off Ardnamurchan

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

A rescue mission is under way to help two small boats that have got into difficulty off Ardnamurchan.

One vessel has run aground and is believed to have one person onboard.

The other is a small dingy which has run out of fuel. A spokeswoman from the coastguard reported there is one 15-year-old onboard.

The mission is ongoing, but one of the people has successfully been rescued.

Reports of the incident came in just before 4pm and Stornoway coastguard coordinated the rescue mission.

The lifeboat from Mallaig and coastguard teams from Salen are currently working to help both vessels, which they believe are linked.