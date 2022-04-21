Cyclist Gerard Storey missing on Cross-Ross route between Ardgay and Ullapool

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol.
Home News Highlands & Islands

Cyclist Gerard Storey missing on Cross-Ross route between Ardgay and Ullapool

By Louise Glen
April 21, 2022, 6:56 am Updated: April 21, 2022, 12:26 pm
Police are appealing for help to trace Gerard Storey. Picture supplied by Police Scotland.
Police are appealing for help to trace Gerard Storey. Picture supplied by Police Scotland.

Police in the Highlands are appealing for help to find a man who was on the Cross-Ross walking route between Ardgay and Ullapool.

Gerard Storey, 64, was last seen at 10.45am on Tuesday morning. He was cycling a yellow XCR hand cycling bike.

His is described as being 6ft tall of average build, with a bald head with a full white beard.

Police wish to trace Gerard Storey. Picture supplied by Police Scotland

MISSING MAN– GERARD STOREYWe are appealing for the public’s help as part of our efforts to trace a man reported…

Posted by Highland & Islands Police Division on Wednesday, 20 April 2022

Appeal for help

A police spokeswoman said: “We are appealing for the public’s help as part of our efforts to trace a man reported missing whilst undertaking the Cross-Ross walk between Ardgay and Ullapool on his hand bike.

“There are growing concerns for the 64 year-old, male who is described as 6ft, average build, bald/shaven head with a full white beard. He was last seen wearing silver cycling helmet, yellow cycling jacket, black waterproof and wearing Croc-type shoes.

“He was cycling a yellow XCR hand cycling bike.

She continued: “Gerard was last seen leaving the Ardgay area to commence his journey at 10.45am hours on Tuesday April 19.”

Anyone who may have seen Gerard, or who has any information on his whereabouts, is urged to contact Police Scotland via 101 quoting incident number 2929 of April 20 2022.

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]