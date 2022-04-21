Cyclist Gerard Storey missing on Cross-Ross route between Ardgay and Ullapool

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

Police in the Highlands are appealing for help to find a man who was on the Cross-Ross walking route between Ardgay and Ullapool.

Gerard Storey, 64, was last seen at 10.45am on Tuesday morning. He was cycling a yellow XCR hand cycling bike.

His is described as being 6ft tall of average build, with a bald head with a full white beard.

Appeal for help

A police spokeswoman said: “We are appealing for the public’s help as part of our efforts to trace a man reported missing whilst undertaking the Cross-Ross walk between Ardgay and Ullapool on his hand bike.

“There are growing concerns for the 64 year-old, male who is described as 6ft, average build, bald/shaven head with a full white beard. He was last seen wearing silver cycling helmet, yellow cycling jacket, black waterproof and wearing Croc-type shoes.

“He was cycling a yellow XCR hand cycling bike.

She continued: “Gerard was last seen leaving the Ardgay area to commence his journey at 10.45am hours on Tuesday April 19.”

Anyone who may have seen Gerard, or who has any information on his whereabouts, is urged to contact Police Scotland via 101 quoting incident number 2929 of April 20 2022.