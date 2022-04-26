Man, 63, charged following reports of capercaillie disturbance at Strathspey

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol.
Man, 63, charged following reports of capercaillie disturbance at Strathspey

By Denny Andonova
April 26, 2022, 1:35 pm Updated: April 26, 2022, 3:51 pm
Capercaillie are a huge kind of grouse that live in pinewoods and conifer plantations. (submitted pics) Male Capercaillie displaying at spring lek.
A man has been charged in connection with disturbance at a capercaillie site in Strathspey.

Police have confirmed a 63-year-old has been arrested following reports of a person causing distress to the endangered species on Saturday.

Surveyors who were counting capercaillies at the lek site, as part of a national monitoring programme, raised the alarm after spotting the alleged incident at dawn.

It comes amid a national drive to protect and preserve the red-listed birds, which was launched following a “severe decline” in capercaillie numbers.

Constable Gary Dunlop, of Aviemore police station, said: “Capercaillie are extremely sensitive to disturbance which can seriously hamper their breeding success.

“All reports and information received regarding possible disturbance at lekking sites, will be taken very seriously.”

A report will be submitted to the procurator fiscal.

Capercaillie population in ‘severe decline’

Disturbance by humans is considered as one of the main factors – as well as loss of habitat and predators – for the decline in capercaillie numbers.

Last year, a survey by RSPB found the species’ population has nearly halved since 2016.

The nature conservation charity estimates there are around just 700 of the birds left in the country, and about 80% of Scotland’s remaining population live in the pinewoods of the Cairngorms National Park.

The Cairngorms Capercaillie Project was then launched to raise awareness of their plight and how people can help as well as build a long-term future for the species.

Project manager Carolyn Robertson said: “If we want to save capercaillie in the UK we need to act now and work together to tackle the multiple threats to the species, including disturbance.

Cairngorm Capercaillie Project is also working with mountain bikes to help save the capercaillie.

“We know that the birding community cares about capercaillie. It has been frustrating, therefore, to find a minority of birders actively undermining both the breeding success of the birds and the work being done locally to improve conditions for the bird.

“We are pleased that our work with partners and Police Scotland will, we hope, prevent further disturbance to the birds at this critical time of year.”

Visitors to the park are urged to be very careful where they tread to avoid disturbing the ground-nesting birds and their chicks, and help prevent their extinction in the UK.

