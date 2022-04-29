Resurfacing works on A86 Kingussie road rescheduled

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

Resurfacing works planned for a Highland trunk road have been called off, just two days before they were due to start.

Bear Scotland has announced the second phase of works on the A86 Kingussie to Spean Bridge road has been delayed due to operational reasons.

The works were due to commence on the route on Sunday for three nights.

It now been rescheduled to begin on May 9, ahead of completion on Thursday, May 12.

The works will take place between the hours of 8pm and 6pm and the road will be fully closed between then.

Since there is no diversion, there will be “amnesties” at 9pm, 10pm, 11pm, 12am, 2am, and 4am each night whereby a 10mph convoy will be in place.

Eddie Ross, Bear Scotland’s north-east representative said: “The surfacing improvements proposed on these sections of the A86 have had to be re-scheduled for operational reasons, but will greatly improve the road surface for motorists on completion.

“The overnight closures are essential for ensuring the safety of road workers and motorists due to the narrow width of the road at these locations.

“We’ve taken steps to limit the overall impact of the project by carrying out the work overnight.”

The A86 will reopen during the day, under a 30mph speed limit.

Following the completion of the works, overnight surfacing improvements will be carried out on the A86 at Cille Choiril from Sunday, May 15 for five nights.