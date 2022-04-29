Resurfacing works on A86 Kingussie road rescheduled

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol.
Home News Highlands & Islands

Resurfacing works on A86 Kingussie road rescheduled

By Michelle Henderson
April 29, 2022, 1:23 pm Updated: April 29, 2022, 2:30 pm
Bear Scotland have been forced to reschedule resurfacing works on the A86 due to operational reasons.
Resurfacing works planned for a Highland trunk road have been called off, just two days before they were due to start.

Bear Scotland has announced the second phase of works on the A86 Kingussie to Spean Bridge road has been delayed due to operational reasons.

The works were due to commence on the route on Sunday for three nights.

It now been rescheduled to begin on May 9, ahead of completion on Thursday, May 12.

The works will take place between the hours of 8pm and 6pm and the road will be fully closed between then.

Since there is no diversion, there will be “amnesties” at 9pm, 10pm, 11pm, 12am, 2am, and 4am each night whereby a 10mph convoy will be in place.

The works on the A86 west of Lochaber boundary will commence on Monday, May 9.

Eddie Ross, Bear Scotland’s north-east representative said: “The surfacing improvements proposed on these sections of the A86 have had to be re-scheduled for operational reasons, but will greatly improve the road surface for motorists on completion.

“The overnight closures are essential for ensuring the safety of road workers and motorists due to the narrow width of the road at these locations.

“We’ve taken steps to limit the overall impact of the project by carrying out the work overnight.”

The A86 will reopen during the day, under a 30mph speed limit.

Following the completion of the works, overnight surfacing improvements will be carried out on the A86 at Cille Choiril from Sunday, May 15 for five nights.

