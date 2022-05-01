Man taken to hospital following one-car crash north of Dornoch

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

A man has been taken to hospital following a one-vehicle crash north of Dornoch.

The crash took place just after 10am on the Cambusavie bends, a blackspot for crashes.

Officers attended the scene on the A9 Inverness to Perth road, but it is understood the road remained open to traffic.

The driver was taken to Raigmore Hospital in Inverness to be assessed.

A police spokesman said: “We were called around 10.20am on Sunday, May 1, to a report of a one-vehicle crash on the A9 north of Dornoch.

“Emergency services attended and the driver, a man, has been taken to Raigmore Hospital, Inverness for assessment.”