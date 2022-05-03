Exhausted walker rescued from Braeriach summit in Cairngorms

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Highlands & Islands

Exhausted walker rescued from Braeriach summit in Cairngorms

By Joanna Bremner
May 3, 2022, 5:39 pm Updated: May 4, 2022, 9:25 am
Picture shows; Rescue helicopter 151. Braeriach, Cairngorms. Supplied by Cairngorms Mountain Rescue
Rescue helicopter 151 was called out on Monday night to help a walker on Braeriach in the Cairngorms. Supplied by Cairngorms Mountain Rescue.

An exhausted walker has been rescued by a mountain rescue team from a Cairngorm summit.

Inverness Coastguard helicopter Rescue 151 assisted the rescue, though were unable to reach the scene at Braeriach directly.

A group of four men were near the summit of the Munro at 9pm on Monday when one of them began to suffer with exhaustion.

Iain Cornfoot, Cairngorm Mountain Rescue team leader, said the weather conditions caused complications in this rescue.

“The cloud cover caused difficulty for the rescue aircraft to get to the scene of the injured party,” said Mr Cornfoot.

“There was potential that there might have been a stretcher carry required.

“Thankfully, the gentleman was able to walk off with assistance.

“Our team members stayed with them all the way down.”

The team of 17 volunteers led a successful rescue and were able to help the casualty down the mountainside without a stretcher.

Although the team doctor only spent thirty minutes treating the man, the team were on the mountainside for approximately six hours.

‘The guys hadn’t done anything wrong’

Mr Cornfoot emphasised that the walkers were not at fault.

Braeriach is the third highest mountain in the Britain after Ben Nevis and Ben Macdui, with elevation of more than 4,000 ft.

“They tried to work through everything that they could, until it got to a point where they needed external help,” he continued.

“A lot of the searches occur when it starts to get dark and people can’t navigate or have gotten into a position where they can’t help themselves.”

For those considering volunteering for a mountain rescue team, Mr Cornfoot encourages individuals with a mountaineering skillset.

“Certainly they should be a general, all-round mountaineer.

“Know the mountains in your area and be able to give a lot of time to the mountain rescue team.”

Hard work

For the Cairngorm Mountain Rescue Team, volunteers are accustomed to getting just two or three hours of sleep after a call out of this kind.

Mr Cornfoot highlights that those having difficulties on a hillside should contact emergency services.

“If people are in danger in the hills or need emergency help, regardless if it’s a medical issue, then they should call 999 and ask for the police and then mountain rescue,” he said.

For advice when setting off into the hills, see police appeal to mountaineers.

Donations for the Cairngorm Mountain Rescue Team are welcomed.

