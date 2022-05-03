Exhausted walker rescued from Braeriach summit in Cairngorms

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

An exhausted walker has been rescued by a mountain rescue team from a Cairngorm summit.

Inverness Coastguard helicopter Rescue 151 assisted the rescue, though were unable to reach the scene at Braeriach directly.

A group of four men were near the summit of the Munro at 9pm on Monday when one of them began to suffer with exhaustion.

Iain Cornfoot, Cairngorm Mountain Rescue team leader, said the weather conditions caused complications in this rescue.

“The cloud cover caused difficulty for the rescue aircraft to get to the scene of the injured party,” said Mr Cornfoot.

“There was potential that there might have been a stretcher carry required.

“Thankfully, the gentleman was able to walk off with assistance.

“Our team members stayed with them all the way down.”

The team of 17 volunteers led a successful rescue and were able to help the casualty down the mountainside without a stretcher.

Although the team doctor only spent thirty minutes treating the man, the team were on the mountainside for approximately six hours.

‘The guys hadn’t done anything wrong’

Mr Cornfoot emphasised that the walkers were not at fault.

Braeriach is the third highest mountain in the Britain after Ben Nevis and Ben Macdui, with elevation of more than 4,000 ft.

“They tried to work through everything that they could, until it got to a point where they needed external help,” he continued.

“A lot of the searches occur when it starts to get dark and people can’t navigate or have gotten into a position where they can’t help themselves.”

Call out last night at 9pm for a walker in difficulty on Braeriach. A potential for a stretcher carry, 17 team members made their way onto the hill with the help of Rescue 151. After treatment the casualty was able to walk off with help from the team. Back at base at 03:30! 😴☕ pic.twitter.com/BpjvFS33EC — Cairngorm MRT (@cairngorm_mrt) May 3, 2022

For those considering volunteering for a mountain rescue team, Mr Cornfoot encourages individuals with a mountaineering skillset.

“Certainly they should be a general, all-round mountaineer.

“Know the mountains in your area and be able to give a lot of time to the mountain rescue team.”

Hard work

For the Cairngorm Mountain Rescue Team, volunteers are accustomed to getting just two or three hours of sleep after a call out of this kind.

Mr Cornfoot highlights that those having difficulties on a hillside should contact emergency services.

“If people are in danger in the hills or need emergency help, regardless if it’s a medical issue, then they should call 999 and ask for the police and then mountain rescue,” he said.

For advice when setting off into the hills, see police appeal to mountaineers.

Donations for the Cairngorm Mountain Rescue Team are welcomed.