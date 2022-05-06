Woman taken to hospital following crash on A87 near Kyle of Lochalsh

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

A woman has been taken to hospital after a one-vehicle crash on the A87 at Kyle of Lochalsh.

The incident happened on the A87 Kyle of Lochalsh to Invergarry road around 12.20pm today.

Police received a call to attend the scene after the one-vehicle crash was reported.

A woman was taken to Broadford Hospital following the incident. The road reopened at about 2.20pm.

UPDATE❗️ ⌚️13:27#A87 Partially blocked in both directions at Kyle of Lochalsh due to a collision⚠️ Traffic coping but do #TakeCare on the approach @NWTrunkRoads @HighlandCouncil pic.twitter.com/KkiOTmElLO — Traffic Scotland (@trafficscotland) May 6, 2022

A police spokesman said: “We were made aware of a crash involving a single vehicle on the A87 at Balmacara near Kyle around 12.20am on Friday, May 6.

“One woman has been taken to Broadford Hospital and the road has reopened under traffic management.”