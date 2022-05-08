Taste of Nairn hailed a success after jam-packed weekend

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Taste of Nairn hailed a success after jam-packed weekend

By Lauren Robertson
May 8, 2022, 6:00 pm
Tom Rhind, 10, competes in World Tattie Scone Championship. Picture by Jason Hedges.
This weekend’s Taste of Nairn festival has been hailed a success by visitors and businesses alike.

The food and drink festival, organised by Nairn Connects BID, showcased more than 45 businesses between Friday and Sunday.

Hundreds of locals and visitors flooded to the area to take in the festivities, which included boozy brunches, foraging along the river and a cake competition.

The festival was held across various locations, with the Nairn Community and Arts Centre a hub hosting a market featuring local artisans.

Fee Johnstone, Isla Alexander and Nathan Ware from Aberdeen visit the Ice and Fire distillery stand. Picture by Jason Hedges.

Local restaurants got involved with special menus and discounts across the three days, treating people to the best Nairn has to offer.

The World Tattie Scone Championship was also hosted during the festival on Saturday and was won by Donna Cunningham with a maple syrup and bacon creation. 

During the Showstopper Cake Contest, budding bakers had to create cakes with a Nairn theme. Kristin Edward took home the top prize in the adult category and duo Molly Grant and Kayleigh Taylor, both eight-years-old, won in the children’s category.

Speaking about the event overall, Lucy Harding, Nairn BID manager said: “For a second time of running this event, Nairn BID is very pleased with how it has gone.

It is also our first big event since Covid, but it was busy and Taste of Nairn seems to have brought people out and about into the town.

“The team has spoken to a number of people who attended and it was great to hear from locals, but also people who have travelled from other towns across the Highlands and Moray to enjoy what was on offer. It’s been a great success!”

