Taste of Nairn hailed a success after jam-packed weekend

This weekend’s Taste of Nairn festival has been hailed a success by visitors and businesses alike.

The food and drink festival, organised by Nairn Connects BID, showcased more than 45 businesses between Friday and Sunday.

Hundreds of locals and visitors flooded to the area to take in the festivities, which included boozy brunches, foraging along the river and a cake competition.

The festival was held across various locations, with the Nairn Community and Arts Centre a hub hosting a market featuring local artisans.

Local restaurants got involved with special menus and discounts across the three days, treating people to the best Nairn has to offer.

The World Tattie Scone Championship was also hosted during the festival on Saturday and was won by Donna Cunningham with a maple syrup and bacon creation.

During the Showstopper Cake Contest, budding bakers had to create cakes with a Nairn theme. Kristin Edward took home the top prize in the adult category and duo Molly Grant and Kayleigh Taylor, both eight-years-old, won in the children’s category.

The Artisan Market at the Nairn Community & Arts Centre is underway and today’s highlight is the Showstopper Cake Contest sponsored by Lifestyle Magazine. Join us between 1pm and 5pm for some tasty treats. Posted by Taste of Nairn on Sunday, 8 May 2022

Speaking about the event overall, Lucy Harding, Nairn BID manager said: “For a second time of running this event, Nairn BID is very pleased with how it has gone.

It is also our first big event since Covid, but it was busy and Taste of Nairn seems to have brought people out and about into the town.

“The team has spoken to a number of people who attended and it was great to hear from locals, but also people who have travelled from other towns across the Highlands and Moray to enjoy what was on offer. It’s been a great success!”