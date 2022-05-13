New Inverness cafe aims to serve up job opportunities for young people and zero waste policy

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Home News Highlands & Islands

New Inverness cafe aims to serve up job opportunities for young people and zero waste policy

By John Ross
May 13, 2022, 6:00 am Updated: May 13, 2022, 11:56 am
Rachel and Drew Hardiman sitting at a table in their cafe. A plate with three scones in front of them.
Rachel and Drew Hardiman will run the new venture in Inverness.

A new cafe opening in a climbing centre in Inverness aims to give young people a leg-up with their careers.

Drew and Rachel Hardiman, owners of the Coffee Bothy in Contin, will run Raven’s Rock, a new venture in the Inverness Climbing Gym opening this year.

The premises will be part of an adventure sports hub The Ledge charity aims to create in Telford Street.

Helping young people seeking jobs

The couple say they are committed to hiring young people looking for job opportunities in the hospitality sector.

They also want to partner with local charities to offer a safe and positive place for youths to socialise.

In addition, the duo will operate a zero-waste policy with any excess food distributed to local food banks and homeless shelters.

Rachel said: “In my last work we had a grant scheme to take on young people who were maybe struggling in school and had left early, had autism, had drug-related issues etc and we would give them the opportunity to work in the cafe.

“They learn food prep skills, coffee making, customer service and we would be there to help them through things.

Impression of planned climbing wall in Inverness.

“We know that there are lots of young people in the area of The Ledge who are needing this kind of help.

“We realise there is a need for activities for younger people and for community initiatives which can boost mental health by bringing people together and being in a positive space which is what The Ledge and Raven’s Rock will offer.”

The centre will have Scotland’s only Olympic-standard bouldering wall, as well as climbing and training facilities for people at every level.

The charity says it will create about 40 jobs and boost the local economy by £1 million.

Last month it was revealed the supplier of climbing walls to the Tokyo Olympics, Entre-Prises (EP), has been awarded a £500,000 contract to help create the state-of-the-art facility.

Lifelong employment and career development

The Ledge CEO Duncan McCallum said: “The Raven’s Rock Cafe is planning to work closely with The Ledge Charity, particularly in their work on life skills leading to greater employability and therefore lifelong employment and career development.

“We will phase into The Ledge’s long-term mentoring programmes, offering participants a real opportunity to work directly with customers and clients, as well as learning the nuances of modern relaxed and efficient tourism and hospitality.”

He said The Ledge is in talks with the University of the Highlands and Islands about offering placements for students studying sport, tourism and hospitality.

“Our hope at Raven’s Rock is that some of our mentored young people could even move into further education through these opportunities.”

Duncan McCallum, The Ledge's chief executive, outside the Telford Street building that will house the Inverness climbing centre. Picture by Sandy McCook
Duncan McCallum, The Ledge’s chief executive, outside the Telford Street building that will house the climbing facility. Picture by Sandy McCook

The café will feature coffee from independent coffee roasters, Dear Green, and an Ottolenghi-style menu with seasonal, locally-sourced ingredients.

It plans to hold regular events, including music, art exhibitions, dances, open mic nights and film nights.

Drew Hardiman said he and Rachel are “beyond excited” to be part of the new venture.

“Having the opportunity to be in a more central position within the Highlands will give us all the tools we need to be able to achieve what we wanted when we first opened the Coffee Bothy at the end of 2019.

Cafe aims to bring the community together

“(That is) a space that brings the community together, offers organic, wholesome and traditional food to a wider audience, promotes zero-waste living and hosts a variety of events that celebrate Highland culture and traditional values.

“We really can’t wait to share all our ideas with the local area.”

