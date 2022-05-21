Schoolboy signs up to Tobermory RNLI volunteer crew

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Home News Highlands & Islands

Schoolboy signs up to Tobermory RNLI volunteer crew

By Louise Glen
May 21, 2022, 12:18 pm Updated: May 21, 2022, 1:15 pm
A schoolboy has joined the crew of the RNLI: Bobby MacLeod Gunn (right) with dad 'Gunny' Gunn.
A schoolboy has joined the crew of the RNLI: Bobby MacLeod Gunn (right) with dad 'Gunny' Gunn.

An island schoolboy has signed up to volunteer with his local RNLI lifeboat crew.

18-year-old Bobby MacLeod Gunn, who attends Tobermory High School, is following in a family tradition by giving up his time to save lives at sea.

Bobby is the great-great-grandson of Bobby MacLeod, the acclaimed accordionist, and his dad is the station’s mechanic.

A spokeswoman for the RNLI in Tobermory said: “Bobby, who is 18-years-old and still at school.

RNLI.

“He joined the crew earlier this year and is following in a long family tradition at Tobermory RNLI lifeboat station.

“Bobby’s great-grandfather Bobby MacLeod, the acclaimed accordionist, was on the crew in the 1940s and was instrumental in the re-opening of the lifeboat station in 1990.

Three shouts in 36 hours

“Bobby’s grandfather, Robert M. MacLeod was a mechanic on the Waveney class lifeboat when the station re-opened and later became the honorary secretary.”

She continued: “Bobby’s father Paul ‘Gunny’ Gunn is the current station mechanic and both of Bobby’s uncles, Robert Norman MacLeod and Donald MacLeod also both served on the crew for many years.”

In the week where Bobby attended his first “shout”, the crew were called three times in 36 hours.

They were called to the aid of a woman with a serious head injury on a yacht, a nighttime search in rough weather off the Isle of Tiree, and helping a yacht in trouble into Tobermory Bay.

Tobermory RNLI Lifeboat Operations Manager Dr Sam Jones said: ‘This was a busy couple of days for our volunteers.

“The informant on Tiree did absolutely the right thing by calling the Coastguard.

“If you see anything which suggests that someone might be in trouble at sea, dial 999 and ask for the Coastguard’

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]

More from the Press and Journal