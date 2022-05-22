Handbrake warning after campervan falls 100ft from Glencoe car park

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

While we bemoan overnight parking problems around Scotland, consider one campervan owner who managed to get a view he hadn’t bargained for.

Campers waking up to see the Three Sisters in Glencoe were surprised to see a camper van had rolled away and had fallen into the glen.

Spotted by a staff member at the National Trust Scotland (NTS) in Glencoe National Nature Reserve, a photo was added to social media explaining nobody had been harmed.

The Trust said on Facebook: “Something you don’t encounter every day…

“Always double-check your handbrake, though this may have been a faulty one.

“The Three Sisters viewpoint parking area is 100ft up to the right of this campervan.

“No injuries thankfully when it rolled off the edge, but plenty of damage to vehicle and landscape.”

Glencoe National Nature Reserve has been cared for by the National Trust for Scotland since 1935. It works to maintain footpaths, look after the fragile biodiversity and keep the landscape as precious and wild as it was when it first came into its care.