Coastguard called to assist ill fisherman near Scrabster

A fisherman has been taken to hospital after falling ill near Scrabster.

Shetland Coastguard were called at about 8.50am to aid in the medical transfer of the man, who had taken unwell aboard a boat.

As the boat was not far from the harbour area, the crew navigated into Scrabster Harbour where a waiting volunteer coastguard team was waiting to assist.

The crew member was taken into the care of the ambulance service, before being transferred to hospital.

The coastguard were in attendance while the patient was transferred.