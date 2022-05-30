Coastguard called to assist ill fisherman near Scrabster By Louise Glen May 30, 2022, 1:16 pm Updated: May 30, 2022, 4:01 pm 0 Scrabster harbour. [[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up A fisherman has been taken to hospital after falling ill near Scrabster. Shetland Coastguard were called at about 8.50am to aid in the medical transfer of the man, who had taken unwell aboard a boat. As the boat was not far from the harbour area, the crew navigated into Scrabster Harbour where a waiting volunteer coastguard team was waiting to assist. The crew member was taken into the care of the ambulance service, before being transferred to hospital. The coastguard were in attendance while the patient was transferred. Already a subscriber? Sign in [[title]] [[text]] Close More from the Press and Journal Man taken to hospital in Orkney after falling ill onboard ferry Three calls in just one hour for Stornoway Coastguard to Luing, Mull and Raasay Coastguard rescue 180 nautical miles off west coast of Shetland Oban RNLI volunteers respond to nine shouts in 11 days