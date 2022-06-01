Queen’s Birthday Honours: Kathleen Sim, 87, honoured after raising £1million for Highland Hospice

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Queen’s Birthday Honours: Kathleen Sim, 87, honoured after raising £1million for Highland Hospice

By Lauren Robertson
June 1, 2022, 10:30 pm
Kathleen Sim opened Bits & Pieces 36 years ago. Picture by Jasperimage.
Kathleen Sim still works in Bits & Pieces charity shop in Dingwall twice a week after opening it herself 36 years ago.

The 87-year-old worked as a nurse in Inverness and thought it was “ridiculous” there wasn’t a hospice in the area for people who were terminally ill.

When someone proposed setting up Highland Hospice, she committed to supporting the charity in “any way at all”.

Mrs Sim has now been awarded a BEM for her services to the charity, for which it is estimated she has raised around £1million over the years.

Because she doesn’t fundraise with the aim of being rewarded, she said was shocked to receive the honour.

“I couldn’t believe it, the letter arrived and I thought ‘who is sending me a letter from Downing Street?'”, she said.

Kathleen Sim has received a BEM for services to charity. Picture by Jasperimage.

“I opened it up and said ‘you’re joking!'”

She shared the news immediately with her two cats, certain they would keep her secret.

‘It’s lovely to know I’ve raised money for them’

Many of the volunteers at Bits & Pieces live alone or are widowed, so the shop helps to reduce isolation in the Highland village.

Mrs Sim’s husband died 19 years ago, but working in the shop helps keep her connected to the community.

She said: “I’ve got lots of friends and the support of the public is unbelievable.”

She added that one customer in particular checks in on her often and helped her when she was recently unwell.

Explaining why she continues to raise money for Highland Hospice, Mrs Sim said: “Everyone will use the hospice at some point, even if it’s just someone they know is there, it’s lovely to know that I’ve helped raise money for them.”

