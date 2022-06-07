New oyster trial aims clean up coastal waters near Oban

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Home News Highlands & Islands

New oyster trial aims clean up coastal waters near Oban

By Ross Hempseed
June 7, 2022, 11:19 am
Oysters which can filter hundreds of litres of water every day. Picture by Water Plus.
Oysters which can filter hundreds of litres of water every day. Picture by Water Plus.

Industry-first trial launched in Oban to help improve water quality utilising hundreds of oysters and involving children.

Through this new trial, Water Plus aims to explore innovative ways around how we all interact with and use water.

The water retailer has introduced 540 oysters at Oban, investigating how oysters can help organisations with their water usage and reduce carbon emissions.

Oysters can filter around 200 litres of water in 24 hours, so in total could filter 108,000 litres of water a day, helping to clean UK coastal water.

The scheme will also involve primary school kids from Lochaline Primary School in Morvern, who will study how the oysters grow and the biodiversity involved.

Headteacher of Lochaline Primary School, Louise Bell, said: “With the location of our primary school, we’re actively involving pupils in the natural world and resources we all see and use.

Lochaline Primary School pupils will participate in the oyster trial. Picture by Sandy McCook.

“Seeing the native oysters growing, along with the natural habitats this creates, helps their development and can also have wider impacts to help local communities reduce impacts on the environment too.”

A total of 20 native oyster beds will be located near the schools so children can monitor the health of the oysters.

The initial 540 oysters are expected to multiply year on year as scientists research the blue carbon capture capacity in the waters near Oban.

Oysters can filter 200 litres of water every day.

Andy Hughes, chief executive of Water Plus, said: “We’ve started this trial to explore, in more detail, the benefits and opportunities for organisations from working closely with natural resources, while taking steps to help reduce impacts on the environment.

“It’s also about raising awareness about how we all interact with water, how we can approach this through our relationship with natural resources in the future and encourage consideration around more options to help our planet.

“Along with restoring oyster levels in the UK, to help habitats and boost biodiversity, we’re working closely with those who know how to care for and encourage the native oysters to flourish – this year and in the future.”

Scallop discos trialled in Orkney.

Another marine environment project is underway in Orkney, where new technology is helping reduce the impact of scallop fishing.

Using lights on lobster pots, scientists have found that this attracts lobsters, crabs and scallops better than fish bait.

New trials using modified scallop catchers dubbed scallop discos are being used, which could replace the environmentally harmful dredging technique currently used.

Dr Rob Enever said: “The plan is to have a pot that catches crab and lobster and enables scallop to swim in even more easily.”

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]
Tags

Conversation

[[title_reg]]

Please enter the name you would like to appear on your comments. (It doesn’t have to be your real name - but nothing rude please, we are a polite bunch!) Use a combination of eight or more characters that includes an upper and lower case character, and a number.

By registering with [[site_name]] you agree to our Terms and Conditions and our Privacy Policy

Or sign up with

Facebook Google

[[content_reg_complete]]

[[title_login]]

Or login with

Facebook Google

Forgotten your password? Reset it

[[title]]