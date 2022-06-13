WATCH: Unusual water tornado as it rides the water on the Moray Firth at Nairn

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

A dog walker has captured the moment, this afternoon, when a spectacular natural occurrence hit the Moray coast.

The man, who did not want to be named, captured the moment a water tornado also known as a waterspout rose up from the firth and travelled along the coast.

Never seen anything like it before

A water tornado is a rare occurrence that sees the water spiral upwards.

The man who took the video said it was quite an experience, saying it happened “in a flash” around 2pm while he was with his dog at Strathnairn Cafe.

He had never seen anything like it before.