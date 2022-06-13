WATCH: Unusual water tornado as it rides the water on the Moray Firth at Nairn By Louise Glen June 13, 2022, 9:19 pm Updated: June 13, 2022, 9:30 pm 1 [[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up A dog walker has captured the moment, this afternoon, when a spectacular natural occurrence hit the Moray coast. The man, who did not want to be named, captured the moment a water tornado also known as a waterspout rose up from the firth and travelled along the coast. Never seen anything like it before A water tornado is a rare occurrence that sees the water spiral upwards. The man who took the video said it was quite an experience, saying it happened “in a flash” around 2pm while he was with his dog at Strathnairn Cafe. He had never seen anything like it before. Already a subscriber? Sign in [[title]] [[text]] Close More from the Press and Journal Paddleboarder describes moment he came face-to-face with humpback whale as ‘extraordinary’ WATCH: Cromarty Firth’s newest vessel undergoes final trial in heavy waters Alistair Wilson: Police issue new description for person of interest in search for Nairn banker’s killer ‘This is our Ukraine, not his’: Torment for women watching invasion from north-east