John Swinney to assume finance responsibilities as Kate Forbes steps down on maternity leave

Kate Forbes MSP for Skye, Lochaber and Badenoch will leave her role as Finance Secretary as she goes on maternity leave with John Swinney assuming responsibility.

Mrs Forbes who has represented the people of Skye, Lochaber and Badenoch for over six years is due to have her first child at the end of July.

When she begins her maternity leave in a few days time, Deputy First Minister, John Swinney will take on the responsibility for the Scottish Government’s finances.

In addition to being second-in-command of the Scottish Government, Mr Swinney also oversees the Covid recovery.

Ms Forbes said: “I am looking forward to the new arrival as my husband Ali and I welcome our baby into the world.

“I will therefore be taking a period of maternity leave and it is good to know that my portfolio will be in the very best of hands.

“John Swinney’s vast experience in this brief means there is no-one better suited to taking on this role.

“I know that, during my time away, he will continue to drive forward this government’s ambitious programme of economic transformation and support for our public services.”

Mr Swinney added: “This is a really exciting time for Kate and everyone is incredibly happy about her news.

“The First Minister has asked me to cover the Finance and Economy portfolio until Kate’s return and, given this is something of a return for me, I am aware of the importance of the role. It is a real honour to take it on.”