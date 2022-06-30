John Swinney to assume finance responsibilities as Kate Forbes steps down on maternity leave

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
John Swinney to assume finance responsibilities as Kate Forbes steps down on maternity leave

By Ross Hempseed
June 30, 2022, 9:17 pm
Kate forbes maternity leave
Kate Forbes will leave her role as Finance Secretary as she goes on maternity leave. Picture by Jason Hedges.

Kate Forbes MSP for Skye, Lochaber and Badenoch will leave her role as Finance Secretary as she goes on maternity leave with John Swinney assuming responsibility.

Mrs Forbes who has represented the people of Skye, Lochaber and Badenoch for over six years is due to have her first child at the end of July.

When she begins her maternity leave in a few days time, Deputy First Minister, John Swinney will take on the responsibility for the Scottish Government’s finances.

In addition to being second-in-command of the Scottish Government, Mr Swinney also oversees the Covid recovery.

Ms Forbes said: “I am looking forward to the new arrival as my husband Ali and I welcome our baby into the world.

Deputy First Minister John Swinney
Deputy First Minister John Swinney will take on the finance responsibilities of the Scottish Government. Picture supplied by PA.

“I will therefore be taking a period of maternity leave and it is good to know that my portfolio will be in the very best of hands.

“John Swinney’s vast experience in this brief means there is no-one better suited to taking on this role.

“I know that, during my time away, he will continue to drive forward this government’s ambitious programme of economic transformation and support for our public services.”

Mr Swinney added: “This is a really exciting time for Kate and everyone is incredibly happy about her news.

“The First Minister has asked me to cover the Finance and Economy portfolio until Kate’s return and, given this is something of a return for me, I am aware of the importance of the role. It is a real honour to take it on.”

[[title]]

[[text]]

