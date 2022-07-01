Woman taken to hospital by helicopter after fall on St Kilda

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

A woman has been taken to hospital by helicopter after suffering a fall on St Kilda.

Stornoway Coastguard was made aware of the incident at about 8pm tonight (July 1), with the helicopter arriving at the scene at 9pm.

She was flown to a helicopter base at Stornoway Airport, before being transferred to the town’s Western Isles Hospital by ambulance.

A spokeswoman for the coastguard said it was not a “full on emergency”, adding: “Our rescue helicopter went out to St Kilda to pick up a lady that had a fall, she’s been taken back right now to Western Isles Hospital.”

St Kilda is a remote uninhabited archipelago that is located about 40 miles from North Uist in the Atlantic Ocean.