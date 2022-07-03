Body found in Invergordon confirmed by police as missing dad Shaun Banner

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

The body of a man found in Invergordon last month has been confirmed as that of missing dad Shaun Banner.

The 34-year-old was reported missing from the Easter Ross town on Saturday April 23.

Emergency teams launched a land and air search while his devastated family issued a heartfelt appeal urging him to get in touch.

Despite efforts from the family and the whole community, police confirmed that a body found on the shoreline at Shore Road West on June 14.

Police issued a statement today to confirm that the body was that of the missing Invergordon dad.

A police spokesman said: “Formal identification has now taken place and we can confirm that the body found on Shore Road West, Invergordon, on Tuesday, June 14, has been confirmed as missing person Shaun Banner.

“Shaun was reported missing from the area on Saturday, April 23, 2022.

“There are no suspicious circumstances surrounding the death and a report will be submitted to the procurator fiscal.”