Kirkwall’s revamped Papdale East Park missed its summer deadline – but hopes are high for new autumn finish date

Since the end of January major works have been underway to totally revamp Papdale East Playpark in Kirkwall.

Problems with access to materials may have dashed hopes of a summer opening for the area.

But now, there is confidence that the first phase of the project will now be finished by October.

The P&J was given a tour of the park while work is still under way – nearly two months after it was hoped the work would be done.

Orkney Council has said the delay is down to access to materials and the sheer size of the project.

The project will transform a space that was looking the worse for wear – an area surrounded by houses and across the road from Kirkwall Grammar School.

Difficulty getting materials to Orkney

As the park is designed to be relatively sheltered against Orkney’s windy weather, much of what’s been done can’t be seen from the road.

This first phase of the project has included the construction of a plaza and car park area, building paths through the area, and digging out a burn that winds through it.

It also includes major landscaping changes, bridges over the burn, and two boardwalks being installed. Although, this is just a brief rundown of some of the changes.

Garry Burton, Orkney council’s service manager for leisure and culture, was along for the tour.

Obviously, the ideal time to welcome the public to their new park would have been in the summer.

In March, a report told councillors that’s just what would happen and the contractor, local firm Andrew Sinclair Ltd, would be done some time in May.

So why the delay?

Mr Burton said: “It’s an exciting project, and a significant amount of work has gone into transforming the area.

“Unfortunately, there has been some slight delays to the completion. There has been a number of reasons for that. It’s down to accessing materials – not just purchasing materials but getting them to Orkney.

“There’s also the scale of the construction project. There are always going to be delays associated with that.

‘98% sure’ of September deadline

“It’s unfortunate that we haven’t been able to manage the June deadline. But, we’re still hoping that, with the park’s design, people will be able to enjoy it throughout the year.

Mr Burton was asked how confident he was about the project hitting the new deadline.

He said: “It would be unwise to say 100% – but I’m 98% sure that the September deadline will be met.”

The £670,000 cost has been funded by Orkney Islands Council, Sustrans’ Places for Everyone fund, and NatureScot’s Biodiversity Challenge Fund.

More funding has come from a Cycling, Walking and Safer Routes grant allocation and the Scottish Government’s Nature Restoration Fund.

The project also gained support from the Orkney Woodland Project and The Woodland Trust.

Support from Sustrans at early stage

Mr Burton said this cost is still on track. The council was encouraged by partners to apply for more funding in light of the pandemic and increased construction costs.

This has meant the project actually has more money than was asked for in the beginning, he said.

Michael Harvey, senior project officer, active travel strategy, with Sustrans also toured Papdale park.

Mr Harvey said: “Sustrans has been a funder going back to 2019. They provided 100% funding for the detailed design stage. Since then the council applied for the construction stage and Sustrans has provided in the region of £335,000 towards the project.

“Sustrans were interested in this project because it will help people to walk and cycle more. Our aim is to help people walk and cycle more because we believe it creates healthier places and happier people.

Commitment needs to be met

“This project creates a link from the Papdale East housing to the KGS and onwards into town to places where you need to shop and do all the things you need to do in a day.

“It’s a way of creating a new, improved, safe route for people in this area of Kirkwall.”

After phase one of the project is complete, the focus will be on the area’s playpark.

This effort, which is being driven by the Papdale East Play Park Association (Peppa), will include more consultation and seeking sources of funding.

Councillor for the area, John Ross Scott has been involved with the project and Peppa at various stages.

He said: “We need the park finished before we can really get going with Papdale play park.

“It is better to take time and get it right. I now have a solid commitment from the developers that it will be open by September 28th – no ifs or buts.”

