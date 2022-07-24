Motorists anger as ‘huge pothole’ on A9 damages cars By Michelle Henderson July 24, 2022, 5:00 pm Updated: July 25, 2022, 8:13 am 0 Bear Scotland were called out to make emergency repairs to the A9 near Carrbridge after a large pothole appeared on the southbound carriageway. [[intro]] [[title]] [[text]] [[button_text]] [[outro]] More from the Press and Journal Man charged with dangerous driving after A9 crash near Dalwhinnie Overnight roadworks on the A9 north of Portgower to begin next week Overnight closures now needed for A9 resurfacing works at Evanton A9 reopens following police incident in Inverness