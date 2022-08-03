Beauly buzz: Residents fear return of ‘hum’ from planned new extension to substation

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

Residents fear a new extension to an electricity substation near Beauly could lead to a return of noise problems which affected them for years.

Highland Council has given the go-ahead for an extension to the 132kv facility at Wester Balblair.

SSEN Transmission says the work is needed due to the sustained increase in electricity generation in the Beauly area.

This is pushing the 132kV substation beyond its existing capacity, it says.

Complaints of ‘hum’ from substation

Neighbouring residents, including Lord Lovat, have regularly complained about a persistent low frequency ‘hum’ coming from the substation.

They said the problem continued despite the council serving a noise abatement notice in 2014.

In approving the application, the council said a consultant’s report concluded that, while the noise no longer constitutes a statutory nuisance, it is only “borderline acceptable” in the Balblair area.

“It is, therefore, essential that any proposed development within the substation contributes to a continuous programme of improvements to reduce the overall noise from the substation.”

It said the application is for a “national development” and largely conforms with the approved development plan if mitigation measures are secured.

Kilmorack Community Council opposed the extension, saying the substation had caused a considerable intrusion into residents’ lives visually and from noise nuisance.

It said the proposed expansion will make the site more visible and potentially increase the noise.

While aware of the substation’s significance in the electricity network and net-zero targets, the community council felt residents had “suffered enough”.

It said it could not support “yet another upgrade and increase in the capacity of the substation”.

Chairman Steve Bynorth said: “Residents were involved in a seven-year battle to get noise from the substation to an acceptable level.

“That only came recently and it only scraped in below the borderline.

‘We are concerned the noise may come back’

“When any increase to the substation occurs there is potential to then have an impact and the noise increasing again.

“So we are concerned the noise may come back, it will be a nuisance again and we are back to where we started.”

He said if SSEN was to apply to build the substation now it would not be permitted as it is too close to houses.

“The fact it’s there means they have successfully been able to add on and add to this substation and it looks likely that’s what they will continue to do.

“That is not an acceptable solution for the community.

“They should be looking at putting some of this extension elsewhere, further away from residents, and then it wouldn’t create such a big problem.

“I’d like to see alternatives for the best options, not just the cheapest and easiest option.”

Community council vice-chairman John Stewart, who lives in Wester Balblair, agrees further extensions to the substation should be elsewhere.

“There is always the danger it will get bigger and bigger,” he said. “Any expansion is a threat and we need to keep an eye on it.”

A substation has been on the site since the 1950s. Since 2006 a series of planning applications have been made to extend the site to accommodate differing transmissions and connections from the wider area.

SSEN has said the new work will include the decommissioning and replacement of parts of the existing 132kV substation compound, including the replacement of three existing 120 mv transformers.

One of the main drivers for the development is the need to connect the Loch Luichart extension wind farm at Beauly, due by October 2024.

It will also enable the potential for future renewable connection requirements which will help towards government net zero emissions targets.

Disruption will be ‘kept to a minimum’

A SSEN Transmission spokeswoman said following planning approval, the project is expected to begin construction in autumn later this year.

Extensive work to reduce the visual impact of the substation is also planned, including landscaping and planting screening work.

She added: “We’re aware of concerns around noise, and have worked closely with the Highland Council to ensure these are adequately addressed in the new development.

“Every effort will be made to keep any disruption to a minimum.

“As a stakeholder-led business we’re committed to working with the community in which we operate, and we’ll make sure to keep them informed as the project progresses.”

