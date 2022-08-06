‘This is definitely home’: New Clan MacBean Chieftain travels back to Scotland from Arizona for inauguration

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
‘This is definitely home’: New Clan MacBean Chieftain travels back to Scotland from Arizona for inauguration

By Ross Hempseed
August 6, 2022, 12:00 pm
Richard McBain has become the new Chieftain of Clan MacBean. Picture by Sandy McCook.
Richard McBain has become the new Chieftain of Clan MacBean. Picture by Sandy McCook.

The new Chieftain of Clan MacBean Richard McBain has said that coming back to Scotland is like coming home despite being born and raised in Arizona.

Richard McBain, 65, currently resides in Tucson but has travelled back to his family’s ancestral land to take up the mantle of Chieftain following his father’s death.

He is the 23rd Chieftain of Clan MacBean, part of the historic sept of Clan Chattan, dating back to the 15th century.

Coming back, Mr McBain said it is “a double-edged sword” as rising to the highest clan position is only after his father passed away on March 7, 2022, at age 93.

Mr McBain had already begun taking on duties for the last 10 years to fill in for his ageing father.

While his roots are Scottish, Mr McBain was born in Arizona in 1956 after his parents moved and his father set up a successful photography business.

Richard McBain travelled from Tucson, Arizona to take up the mantle of Clan MacBean Chieftain. Picture by Sandy McCook.

He would let his young son help at the shop, and by the time he was 17, Mr McBain had already photographed 200 weddings.

He attended Southern Illinois University, where he studied photography and English, before setting off for San Francisco, where he lived for 10 years.

A keen outdoorsman, Mr McBain has swam from Alcatraz Island to the shore of San Francisco Bay and enjoyed riding his Ducati 900 SS motorbike.

Richard McBain has become the 23rd Chieftain of Clan MacBean.

In 2013, his father tasked him with restoring the McBain Memorial Park, located on the high hills above Dores.

The park had suffered from theft and vandalism but many improvements have now been made, including Scottish Wildcat statues, the ‘McBain Park’ road sign and the new Alan Bean memorial area.

Alan Bean, part of Clan MacBean, was the fourth man to walk on the Moon and the first person to take a piece of tartan to the Moon, which was MacBean tartan.

Mr McBain spoke about the anticipation in the run-up to becoming Chieftain. He said: “It’s a day you know is coming, in my case since I was born.

“I’ve been doing this job for around a decade since my father slowed backed off from major duties. It is wonderful to be here with old friends.

“Our family came through Canada many generations ago and eventually ended up in Grand Rapids, Michigan.

“Somehow, my father ended up going out to the desert in Arizona, which is one of the only places in the world where saguaros grow (giant cactus).

Richard McBain and his wife Lisa MacFarlane amongst the giant saguaros in Arizona.

Clans represents the traditions of the old Highland way of life.

“I was born in Arizona, so when I first made the trip over to Scotland in the 1980s, it was absolutely mystical.

“I could not believe that the first time I set foot in the area where our lands are, there was a special feeling, and I am a sceptical person so I was surprised to feel that.

“This is definitely home, it’s just a shame I can’t come back here more often.”

On becoming Chieftain, Mr McBain’s main goal is to create more interest in the history and more interconnected Clan MacBean, whose members have spread across the globe.

Thousands of clan members now reside in countries like the USA, Canada, Australia and part of Africa.

Speaking about the importance of clans in promoting Scottish traditions and culture, Mr McBain said “they are the flag that people rally to” to learn about Highland history.

He wants to educate the younger generation on the sacrifices and stories of their ancestors who lived, fought and died as part of the clan.

Mr McBain added: “Your history and your own personal family are tied up in the clans if you’re a Highlander.

“As you come into this world and learn from the people who run the clan you will learn stories about your own family that you didn’t know.”

