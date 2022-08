[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

A crewman who was injured aboard a vessel in the North Sea has been flown to Lerwick for treatment.

The coastguard responded to reports of an injured crewman at 7am on Wednesday.

Crews from Shetland tasked the Rescue 900 helicopter to fly around 97 nautical miles north-west of Sumburgh.

The helicopter then travelled to the emergency landing site in Lerwick where the man was transferred into the care of the ambulance service.

His condition is unknown.