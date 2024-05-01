Highland Council’s £2bn investment plan: ‘Running down a corridor with your shoelaces undone’ or ‘the logical way forward’?

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Highland Council’s £2bn investment plan: ‘Running down a corridor with your shoelaces undone’ or ‘the logical way forward’?

People have been responding to the council's new plan to tackle major issues with its schools and roads.

Highland Council's leadership team unveiled the new investment plan earlier this week. Image: Jason Hedges
By Stuart Findlay

Highland Council’s £2bn investment plan to fix its schools and roads has been described as “running down a corridor with your shoelaces undone” by its chief critic.

The council unveiled its plans for what it called “one of the biggest investment programmes in the country” on Monday.

It wants to bring 64 primary and secondary schools currently rated C or D for condition up to scratch.

At the moment, it’s just a proposal that will need to be agreed by a majority of councillors at a meeting on May 9.

To fund the ambitious plans the council will hope to borrow up to 10% of its revenue budget.

It will also ring-fence 2% of council tax every year for two decades.

A lot of details about where, when and how the money will be spent have not been decided.

And that’s one of the reasons opposition councillor Alasdair Christie is not on board with it.

Opposition plots alternative plan

Councillor Christie said he intends to provide an alternative proposal at the next full council meeting in two weeks’ time.

He said: “There’s no clarity on timeframes. And a 20-year capital plan means folk are going to have to wait a long time to see an improvement.

“It’s running down the corridor with your shoelaces undone. Eventually you’re going to fall over.

“We don’t know what inflation will be, none of us anticipated the cost of living crisis.

“A 2% council tax increase is being allocated, who knows if in 10 or 15 years time if that will be adequate?”

Councillor Alasdair Christie.

Elsewhere, news of the council’s plan was cautiously welcomed by Highland economist Tony Mackay.

But he also feels there needs to be more detail.

Mr Mackay said: “I think it is good that the council is producing a long-term investment plan.

“However, I have three main concerns. The plan needs to be detailed and specific, with information on specific investments and expected timetables.

“It should be reviewed annually and changes made if circumstances change. And there should be no inclusion of any ‘political’ or ‘grandiose’ projects.”

Support for plans from EIS

The new investment plan will put an increased focus on upgrading Highland roads.

But the bulk of the spending will be on the region’s schools.

Only 68% of Highland schools are in a good or satisfactory condition. That figure is striking compared to the Scottish average of 90%.

Alistair Bell, Highland secretary of the Educational Institute of Scotland (EIS), said the council’s plan “appears a logical way forward”.

Charleston Academy in Inverness is in desperate need of repairs. Image: Sandy McCook/DC Thomson

He added: “Clearly, we would like to see new schools replacing old. But we do understand that neither the funds nor time may be available to do this.

“Investment in our, in parts, dilapidated school estate is to be welcomed.

“Any investment in education is an investment for both the future of our children and young adults who deserve to learn in a safe and healthy environment.”

‘Very exciting programme’

Highland Council’s finances have been coming under the microscope for a number of years.

In February 2023, a budget report from former head of corporate finance Ed Foster said the council was not “financially sustainable over the medium-term” without major changes.

This year’s budget report outlined the same challenges.

But current head of corporate finance Brian Porter struck a more positive tone by saying the council is “making important and positive steps towards improving its medium to long-term financial sustainability”.

Highland Council leader Raymond Bremner. Image: Jason Hedges

Council leader Raymond Bremner said the new programme would bring benefits to communities across the north.

He said: “It’s a very exciting programme. Officers have looked at what the first phase could be for the schools with the most pressing need.

“And then we can look at others as time progresses.

“But it will be reviewed continually. Because this is a big project, it will take a lot of work to deliver.”

Conversation