A9 closed southbound after emergency services rush to scene of three-car crash near Evanton

It is understood that no-one was harmed as a result of the collision.

By Graham Fleming
Breaking news logo
Four fire engines were sent to the scene after 1pm.

The A9 is partially closed after a three-car crash which occurred near Evanton.

The southbound carriageway is impassable southbound following the incident which happened around 4.15pm.

Traffic is being diverted locally through Evanton at present and motorists are advised to expect delays to journey times.

Drivers are being advised to take an alternative route. Image: Traffic Scotland.

It is understood that no-one was harmed as a result of the collision.

A Scottish Fire and Rescue Service spokesperson said: “We were alerted at 4.15pm on Thursday, May 2 to reports of a collision involving two vehicles near to the A9 at Evanton.

“Operations Control mobilised two fire appliances to an incident involving three vehicles and firefighters assisted emergency service partners at the scene.

“There were no reported casualties and crews left after ensuring the area was made safe.”

Police Scotland and the Scottish Ambulance Service have also been contacted for more details about this incident.

More to follow.

