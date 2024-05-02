Calanais Standing Stones visitor fee a step closer as heritage bosses prepare for crunch talks

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Calanais Standing Stones visitor fee a step closer as heritage bosses prepare for crunch talks

Popular with Outlander fans, the attraction is said to bring around 150,000 tourists a year.

By Louise Glen
Calanais Standing Stones
Calanais Standing Stones on Lewis. Image: Sandy McCook/ DC Thomson.

A charge to view the Calanais Standing Stones is a step closer as Historic Environment Scotland (HES) plans a meeting with islanders.

Popular with Outlander fans, the stones are one of the biggest draws for tourists on the islands – and are free to view, for now.

Proposals being explored by the agency would see the introduction of a fee.

Any change to charging to access seeing the stones would need to be agreed by Scottish ministers.

A visitor centre, run by Urras nan Tursachan (UaT) at the Calanais Standing Stones is currently closed, as it prepares to upgrade its facilities, although it still has a presence on the site.

The standing stores are accessed from UAT’s car park.

TV series Outlander.
TV series Outlander, partly set in Scotland, has a huge global following. Image: Supplied.

Makers of Outlander said the mythical Craigh na Dun in the TV series was “inspired” by the Calanais Standing Stones, which has increased tourism to the island.

HES statistics show that the Calanais Standing Stones attract some 150,000 visitors a year – up from 45,000 in 2019.

Visitors to Lewis and Harris is predicted to rise further to 200,000 by 2025. This is due to a number of factors including an increase in the numbers arriving on cruise ships.

HES wants a portion of the revenue generated from introducing an entry fee will be reinvested to support heritage projects across the Outer Hebrides.

The agency is working with Urras nan Tursachan (UnT) in support of its plans to upgrade the visitor centre at the site.

Entry charge ‘would not apply to locals’

Proposals to introduce an entry charge would not apply to locals, with HES and UnT looking at options to create a system that “will allow the community to continue to enjoy their local heritage site”.

While final proposals are yet to be published by HES, formerly known as Historic Scotland, two meetings are being held to consult islanders on the plans.

Sian Evans, regional visitor and community manager for the north region at HES, said: “Calanais Standing Stones hold a special place in the heart of the community.

Standing Stones
Standing Stones of Calanais. Image: Shutterstock.

“As custodians of this important site, it is our responsibility to help ensure its sustainable management for generations to come.

“To achieve this, we are considering adjustments to access and charging arrangements.”

What are the Calanais Standing Stones?

The stones date from around 2900BC and would have been the place where people gathered to celebrate rituals.

Stonehenge are the Calanais stones’, younger sibling being built around 2500BC, some 400 years later.

The standing stones are also known by their English name of Callanish Standing Stones.

The proposals are set to be discussed at Breasclete Community Centre in the upstairs meeting room on Monday May 13 from 3.30pm-7pm and in Stornoway Town Hall on Tuesday May 14 from 2pm-5pm.

