Latest work to clear up 60-year-old Lyness oil spill due to begin next month

The most recent efforts to deal with an oil spill at a port in Lyness, Orkney, which happened around 60 years ago, are set to begin next month.

The spill is said to date back to the late 50s or early 60s when the area was being used as an oil depot for the Royal Navy.

But the Ministry of Defence (MoD) say others had used the site too.

Whatever the source, now work needs to be done in order for the site to be used for developing other facilities. Lyness plays a significant part in Orkney council’s future plans.

Earlier this week, councillors on the Harbours Authority Sub-committee viewed a report which budgets $400,000 for the latest round of work.

The council’s head of marine services, Jim Buck, explained that, as it is, if too much pressure is put on the ground the oil is pushed out.

He said the plan is to drill boreholes into the ground. The tide will then push the oil up through these holes, and it can then it can be removed.

Lyness part of masterplan

Mr Buck explained this during a meeting of Orkney Council’s Harbours Authority sub-committee.

The first boreholes have already been made, but the actual remediation work will only begin next month. It’ll be one year before it’s complete.

Mr Buck added that Lyness plays “a key, integral part” in the council’s future plans.

He added: “Without Lyness, we probably couldn’t do half the things we’re interested in.”

Orkney council is to use Lyness as part of its ambitious Harbours Masterplan.

The chairman of the sub-committee David Dawson said, in the past, he had taken issue with the council footing the bill for the work at the site of the former Lyness oil depot.

Should the MoD pay?

At Tuesday’s meeting, he said: “I pressed for Orkney harbours or the council to see that the polluter pays.

“It was received by the MoD but I don’t think there’s any further movement on that.

They were considering it, I think is a fair way to put it.

“But there’s no great hope in them paying up.”

Mr Buck further explained that the MoD was approached about the matter. He said they “unsurprisingly robustly denied all allegations”.

The council concluded that it would be “multiple years” before any agreement was reached. So, they decided to “get on and get the land back into use” as Mr Buck put it.

Following the meeting, the MoD was asked for comment on the situation at the Lyness port.

A spokesman said: “There have been a variety of uses and developments on this site including for non-military users.

“We are committed to the highest standards of safety, security and environmental protection.”