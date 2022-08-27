Latest work to clear up 60-year-old Lyness oil spill due to begin next month

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Home News Highlands & Islands

Latest work to clear up 60-year-old Lyness oil spill due to begin next month

By Andrew Stewart, Local Democracy Reporter
August 27, 2022, 6:00 am Updated: August 27, 2022, 12:06 pm
Oil contamination exists on the Lyness site, which used to be a Royal Navy fuel depot.
The most recent efforts to deal with an oil spill at a port in Lyness, Orkney, which happened around 60 years ago, are set to begin next month.

The spill is said to date back to the late 50s or early 60s when the area was being used as an oil depot for the Royal Navy.

But the Ministry of Defence (MoD) say others had used the site too.

Whatever the source, now work needs to be done in order for the site to be used for developing other facilities. Lyness plays a significant part in Orkney council’s future plans.

Earlier this week, councillors on the Harbours Authority Sub-committee viewed a report which budgets $400,000 for the latest round of work.

The council’s head of marine services, Jim Buck, explained that, as it is, if too much pressure is put on the ground the oil is pushed out.

He said the plan is to drill boreholes into the ground. The tide will then push the oil up through these holes, and it can then it can be removed.

Lyness part of masterplan

Mr Buck explained this during a meeting of Orkney Council’s Harbours Authority sub-committee.

The first boreholes have already been made, but the actual remediation work will only begin next month. It’ll be one year before it’s complete.

Mr Buck added that Lyness plays “a key, integral part” in the council’s future plans.

He added: “Without Lyness, we probably couldn’t do half the things we’re interested in.”

Orkney council is to use Lyness as part of its ambitious Harbours Masterplan.

The chairman of the sub-committee David Dawson said, in the past, he had taken issue with the council footing the bill for the work at the site of the former Lyness oil depot.

Should the MoD pay?

At Tuesday’s meeting, he said: “I pressed for Orkney harbours or the council to see that the polluter pays.

“It was received by the MoD but I don’t think there’s any further movement on that.

They were considering it, I think is a fair way to put it.

“But there’s no great hope in them paying up.”

Mr Buck further explained that the MoD was approached about the matter. He said they “unsurprisingly robustly denied all allegations”.

The council concluded that it would be “multiple years” before any agreement was reached. So, they decided to “get on and get the land back into use” as Mr Buck put it.

Following the meeting, the MoD was asked for comment on the situation at the Lyness port.

A spokesman said: “There have been a variety of uses and developments on this site including for non-military users.

“We are committed to the highest standards of safety, security and environmental protection.”

