Jet skiers rescued off the coast of Lewis

By Michelle Henderson
August 25, 2022, 10:43 pm Updated: August 25, 2022, 10:46 pm
Stornoway lifeboat was called to assist alongside members of Stornoway coastguard and the local rescue helicopter.

Two jet skiers have been rescued after getting into difficulty off the coast of Lewis.

A man and a woman were out on the water near Breivig harbour this evening when they became separated from their jet skis.

Rescue teams were dispatched to the scene after the alarm was raised around 8.45pm.

Stornoway lifeboat was called to assist alongside members of Stornoway coastguard.

The rescue helicopter from Stornoway was first to arrive on scene as they were on a training exercise.

Fellow rescue teams arrived around 9pm.

The pair were rescued and taken to shore by nearby vessels.

They are understood to have been uninjured.

