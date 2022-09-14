Woman killed in crash involving car and lorry on A95 near Dulnain Bridge

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Home News Highlands & Islands

Woman killed in crash involving car and lorry on A95 near Dulnain Bridge

By Ellie Milne
September 14, 2022, 8:40 am Updated: September 15, 2022, 7:45 am
Police have closed the A95 at Broomhill Station following a collision. Picture by Sandy McCook/DC Thomson.
Police have closed the A95 at Broomhill Station following a collision. Picture by Sandy McCook/DC Thomson.

A 38-year-old woman has been killed in a collision involving a car and a lorry in the Highlands.

Emergency services were called to the A95 Aviemore to Boyndie road just before 8am on Wednesday.

The incident involved a grey Ford Focus and a blue Volvo lorry. The 53-year-old male lorry driver was uninjured.

The road was closed in both directions at Broomhill Station near Dulnain Bridge, Strathspey for around eight hours to allow officers to carry out a full investigation.

At the time, motorists were asked to avoid the area and follow the ten-mile diversion in place.

Emergency response

A police spokeswoman said: “Around 7.50am on Wednesday, September 14, officers were called to reports of a two-vehicle crash on the A95 near Dulnain Bridge.

“Emergency services attended and a 38-year-old woman was pronounced dead at the scene.”

Police accident investigators at the scene of the crash on the A95 at Broomhill Station near Dulnain Bridge. Picture: DC Thomson.

A spokesman for the Scottish Ambulance Service said: “We received a call at 7.52am  today to attend a road traffic collision on the A85 near Dulnain Bridge. We dispatched two ambulances to the scene.”

The fire service was called at 7.55am to assist police and paramedics and sent three appliances to the scene.

Crews worked to make the area safe and had all left by 10.54am.

Appeal for information

Police are now appealing for information from the public to establish the full circumstances of the crash.

Sergeant Chris Donaldson, from the Road Policing Unit, said: “Our thoughts are with the family and friends of the woman who died as a result of this crash, and our inquires are ongoing to establish the full circumstances.

“I am appealing to anyone who witnessed, or was in the area around the time of the crash to contact us and I would also ask that anyone who may have dashcam footage which could assist our investigation to get in touch.”

Anyone with information is asked to contact police on 101 quoting incident number 0487 of September 14.

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]
Tags

Conversation

[[title_reg]]

Please enter the name you would like to appear on your comments. (It doesn’t have to be your real name - but nothing rude please, we are a polite bunch!) Use a combination of eight or more characters that includes an upper and lower case character, and a number.

By registering with [[site_name]] you agree to our Terms and Conditions and our Privacy Policy

Or sign up with

Facebook Google

[[content_reg_complete]]

[[title_login]]

Or login with

Facebook Google

Forgotten your password? Reset it

[[title]]

More from Highlands & Islands

Suspected space debris over Tarbert. Picture by Caitlin MacKinnon.
WATCH: West coast stargazers in awe as suspected space debris shoots through the sky
New owners are being sought for Cafe Kisimul on Barra.
Popular Hebridean restaurant with spectacular castle view on the market
0
Raigmore Hospital in Inverness. Photo by Sandy McCook.
NHS Highland says 'only most time-critical' appointments will go ahead on day of Queen's…
0
Rene Knott created the topper for the Jubilee but wanted to pay tribute to the Queen so brought it out again. Picture by Rene Knott.
Highland knitter pays touching tribute to the Queen with knitted postbox topper in Ardgay
0
Tobermory RNLI Lifeboat was deployed to help assist UK Coastguard after cargo vessel runs aground in Sound of Mull.
Wind surfer rescued by Tobermory lifeboat
0
Work will begin next week on the A86 near Loch Laggan.
Work to begin on £32,000 surfacing improvements on A86 near Old Tullochroam
The village of Ullapool with an old fishing boat on the shore
Much-loved art exhibition goes on display in Ullapool's newly renovated gallery
0
Liam Bannerman has learned to walk with help from the charity. Supplied by Heather Bannerman.
WATCH: Highland charity that helps children learn to walk launches fundraising cycle
0
The food hall has undergone a £1.6 million refurbishment. Picture Jason Hedges
Inside the new-look Victorian Market: Will it help bring more people back into Inverness…
0
Highland Council figures show improved primary school attainment in 2022. Photo: Shutterstock.
Highland primary school attainment is on the up, with 10% boost in literacy this…
0

More from Press and Journal

Suspected space debris over Tarbert. Picture by Caitlin MacKinnon.
WATCH: West coast stargazers in awe as suspected space debris shoots through the sky
Adrian Watson, CEO at Aberdeen Inspired and Society's Ellie House at Marischal Square. Aberdeen Inspired are the headline sponsor of The Society Awards 2022, which is taking place in November.
The Society Awards 2022: Meet the judges
Ian Gray.
Violent thief-turned-flasher battered Morrisons security guard just after prison release
Substituted late in the game, Kingussie's James Falconer responds to the crowd. The cottages.com MacTavish Cup Final - Caberfeidh v Kingussie, played at The Bught, Inverness.
Shinty: Kingussie's James Falconer winning his fitness battle ahead of Camanachd Cup final
Liz Truss outside 10 Downing Street as she begins her time as prime minister (Photo: Hugo Philpott/UPI/Shutterstock)
Donna McLean: Don't be fooled into thinking a female PM will champion women's rights
0
Mandatory Credit: Photo by Charles Knight/Shutterstock (13369422e) 2023 Ryder Cup Captain, Luke Donald at the BMW/PGA Championship, held at the Wentworth Golf Club BMW / PGA Championship, Wentworth Golf Club, Virginia Water, Surrey, UK - 06 Sep 2022
Stephen Gallacher: Hard graft starts here for Luke Donald as Ryder Cup countdown begins…