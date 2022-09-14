Woman killed in crash involving car and lorry on A95 near Dulnain Bridge

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

A 38-year-old woman has been killed in a collision involving a car and a lorry in the Highlands.

Emergency services were called to the A95 Aviemore to Boyndie road just before 8am on Wednesday.

The incident involved a grey Ford Focus and a blue Volvo lorry. The 53-year-old male lorry driver was uninjured.

The road was closed in both directions at Broomhill Station near Dulnain Bridge, Strathspey for around eight hours to allow officers to carry out a full investigation.

At the time, motorists were asked to avoid the area and follow the ten-mile diversion in place.

Emergency response

A police spokeswoman said: “Around 7.50am on Wednesday, September 14, officers were called to reports of a two-vehicle crash on the A95 near Dulnain Bridge.

“Emergency services attended and a 38-year-old woman was pronounced dead at the scene.”

A spokesman for the Scottish Ambulance Service said: “We received a call at 7.52am today to attend a road traffic collision on the A85 near Dulnain Bridge. We dispatched two ambulances to the scene.”

The fire service was called at 7.55am to assist police and paramedics and sent three appliances to the scene.

Crews worked to make the area safe and had all left by 10.54am.

CLEAR✅⌚️16:01#A95 – Dulnain Bridge The carriageway is now

OPEN✅

in both directions

after an earlier collision#DriveSafe@NETrunkRoads — Traffic Scotland (@trafficscotland) September 14, 2022

Appeal for information

Police are now appealing for information from the public to establish the full circumstances of the crash.

Sergeant Chris Donaldson, from the Road Policing Unit, said: “Our thoughts are with the family and friends of the woman who died as a result of this crash, and our inquires are ongoing to establish the full circumstances.

“I am appealing to anyone who witnessed, or was in the area around the time of the crash to contact us and I would also ask that anyone who may have dashcam footage which could assist our investigation to get in touch.”

Anyone with information is asked to contact police on 101 quoting incident number 0487 of September 14.