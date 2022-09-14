NHS Highland says ‘only most time-critical or high risk appointments will go ahead’ on day of Queen’s funeral

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Home News Highlands & Islands

NHS Highland says ‘only most time-critical or high risk appointments will go ahead’ on day of Queen’s funeral

By Lottie Hood
September 14, 2022, 7:41 pm Updated: September 14, 2022, 7:41 pm
Raigmore Hospital in Inverness. Photo by Sandy McCook.
Raigmore Hospital in Inverness. Photo by Sandy McCook.

NHS Highland has confirmed they will observe the national day of mourning on September 19 and only the most high risk treatment will go ahead.

The health board will be “recognising the significance of the death of the Queen” by observing September 19 as a national day of mourning.

The majority of staff will not be working on Monday, the day of the Queen’s funeral.

NHS Highland have said only the most time-critical and urgent scheduled treatment will be carried out on this date. Patients with any appointments planned on this date will be contacted.

This follows after the health board said they would be working with staff and patients to ensure a concrete plan of action was in place.

Patients with appointments on September 19 will be contacted

NHS Highland chief executive, Pam Dudek, said: “We will observe the national day of mourning to recognise the significance of the death of the Queen and the majority of our colleagues will not be working on that day.

“We recognise that many of our colleagues will still be rostered to work on this day and we thank them in advance for their dedication and commitment.

The majority of staff will be taking September 19 off. Photo by Peter Nicholls/PA Wire.

“For patients who have scheduled treatment or clinics on Monday 19th September, our intention is that only the most time-critical or high risk will go ahead and we will be making contact with those patients directly to confirm that they will still be seen and to confirm they wish to proceed with the appointment.

“This means that many planned appointments will be cancelled and we will be contacting those impacted directly to make them aware of this, over the coming days.

“However, some local variation will be expected due to the complexity of the situation and this will be communicated and agreed locally with any patients who are impacted.”

Mrs Dudek added that any patient who did not wish to attend a scheduled appointment on this date should get in contact with the service as soon as possible.

Thank communities for understanding and support

Primary cares services like pharmacies and optometrists are entitled to take the day as a bank holiday.

GPs and primary care services such as pharmacies and optometrists are entitled to take the day as a bank holiday. It is understood the majority of these will be not be working on the day.

However, plans for alternative arrangements to access care will be in place.

NHS Grampian also warned opening hours at these services in the north-east may change on the Monday but that “all planned care activity” will go ahead.

Covid vaccinations clinics will continue as planned and local A&E departments across Highland, Argyll and Bute will remain open for those who have a life-threatening emergency.

Mrs Dudek added: “On behalf of the board, I want to thank our colleagues for their ongoing support and commitment to delivery care across Highland, Argyll and Bute.

“We take very seriously our responsibilities to deliver care to our communities and emergency care provision will be available at all times over this period.

“We are seeking to ensure that the impact the life and death of Her Majesty the Queen has for many patients and colleagues and colleagues, and the desire to collectively mourn her death can be supported to the greatest possible extent and we thank our patients and communities for their understanding and support.”

