NHS Highland says ‘only most time-critical or high risk appointments will go ahead’ on day of Queen’s funeral

NHS Highland has confirmed they will observe the national day of mourning on September 19 and only the most high risk treatment will go ahead.

The health board will be “recognising the significance of the death of the Queen” by observing September 19 as a national day of mourning.

The majority of staff will not be working on Monday, the day of the Queen’s funeral.

NHS Highland have said only the most time-critical and urgent scheduled treatment will be carried out on this date. Patients with any appointments planned on this date will be contacted.

This follows after the health board said they would be working with staff and patients to ensure a concrete plan of action was in place.

NHS Highland chief executive, Pam Dudek, said: “We will observe the national day of mourning to recognise the significance of the death of the Queen and the majority of our colleagues will not be working on that day.

“We recognise that many of our colleagues will still be rostered to work on this day and we thank them in advance for their dedication and commitment.

“For patients who have scheduled treatment or clinics on Monday 19th September, our intention is that only the most time-critical or high risk will go ahead and we will be making contact with those patients directly to confirm that they will still be seen and to confirm they wish to proceed with the appointment.

“This means that many planned appointments will be cancelled and we will be contacting those impacted directly to make them aware of this, over the coming days.

“However, some local variation will be expected due to the complexity of the situation and this will be communicated and agreed locally with any patients who are impacted.”

Mrs Dudek added that any patient who did not wish to attend a scheduled appointment on this date should get in contact with the service as soon as possible.

GPs and primary care services such as pharmacies and optometrists are entitled to take the day as a bank holiday. It is understood the majority of these will be not be working on the day.

However, plans for alternative arrangements to access care will be in place.

NHS Grampian also warned opening hours at these services in the north-east may change on the Monday but that “all planned care activity” will go ahead.

Covid vaccinations clinics will continue as planned and local A&E departments across Highland, Argyll and Bute will remain open for those who have a life-threatening emergency.

Mrs Dudek added: “On behalf of the board, I want to thank our colleagues for their ongoing support and commitment to delivery care across Highland, Argyll and Bute.

“We take very seriously our responsibilities to deliver care to our communities and emergency care provision will be available at all times over this period.

“We are seeking to ensure that the impact the life and death of Her Majesty the Queen has for many patients and colleagues and colleagues, and the desire to collectively mourn her death can be supported to the greatest possible extent and we thank our patients and communities for their understanding and support.”