Home Entertainment

Fans’ sadness as Douglas Henshall bows out of Shetland in emotional finale

By Scott Begbie
September 14, 2022, 10:07 pm Updated: September 15, 2022, 6:38 am
Will they or won't they - the question over whether Meg and Perez get together is answered in the finale of Shetland.
Douglas Henshall has bowed out of Shetland in an action-packed and emotional finale to the current series of the hugely-popular TV show.

And fans took to social media to say a fond farewell to one of the most loved TV detectives of recent years.

The twists and turns of the episode, which aired on BBC One tonight, had audiences on the edge of their seats. SPOILERS AHEAD:

A tense scene as DI Jimmy Perez (Douglas Henshall) desperately tries to thwart a deadly bomber.

It saw DI Jimmy Perez face down an increasingly desperate killer, thwart a deadly bomb threat in the heart of Lerwick, unmask not one, but two murderers, and help an innocent man escape extradition to the US where he faced a certain death sentence.

Fans heap praise on Shetland and Douglas Henshall

That last act was also Perez’s final act as a police officer – quitting the force before certainly being fired.

But it also opened the way for Perez to finally declare his love for nurse Meg – and her declaring her love for him, ending fans’ “will-they-won’t-they” speculation over whether the two would ever get together.

The tense and tearjerking episode ended with Meg – played by Lucianne McEvoy – and Perez kissing and laughing as the camera soared over the Shetland landscape before the credits rolled.

Lucianne McEvoy and Douglas Henshall during filming for the final scenes of Shetland.

Fans took to social media to praise the episode and express their sorrow and tears at Henshall’s emotional departure from the show, where he had become a firm favourite.

Emotional farewell between Perez and Tosh in Shetland

In an emotive scene earlier in the episode, Perez said a fond farewell to his colleagues, DS Alison “Tosh” MacIntosh and DC Sandy Robertson.

One moment felt like the passing of the mantle for the series, as Tosh told Perez:  “I’m not sure I can do this without you.”

The finale featured a moving final scene with Tosh (Alison O’Donnell) and Perez (Douglas Henshall).

He replied: “Tosh, you’re ready, trust me…. Remember that young woman who walked in here wearing braces and couldn’t even remember the words to a caution? That’s not who you are anymore.

“Look at you now. After everything you’ve been through, you can do this job in your sleep”.

The moment, which ended with tears and hugs between the two, hit a nerve with fans with many Tweeting about how they will miss the relationship between the two.

Shetland will continue but details are under wraps

The departure of Dougie doesn’t mean the end of Shetland, with series eight set to begin filming on location next year. Details of how the story will go on without Perez, and who in the current cast is returning is still under wraps.

The current series of Shetland is available now on BBC iPlayer.

