Fans’ sadness as Douglas Henshall bows out of Shetland in emotional finale

Douglas Henshall has bowed out of Shetland in an action-packed and emotional finale to the current series of the hugely-popular TV show.

And fans took to social media to say a fond farewell to one of the most loved TV detectives of recent years.

Aw, 😥 I’m going to miss good guy Jimmy Perez and his beloved donkey jacket. An excellent finale tonight. #Shetland @djhenshall 👏👏👏 — Lorraine McVeigh (@LorraineMcVeigh) September 14, 2022

#shetland @djhenshall went out doing what’s best. Ugh he’s so brilliant

Jimmy, you were astonishing — S-K productions (@6thJksw) September 14, 2022

The twists and turns of the episode, which aired on BBC One tonight, had audiences on the edge of their seats. SPOILERS AHEAD:

It saw DI Jimmy Perez face down an increasingly desperate killer, thwart a deadly bomb threat in the heart of Lerwick, unmask not one, but two murderers, and help an innocent man escape extradition to the US where he faced a certain death sentence.

That last act was also Perez’s final act as a police officer – quitting the force before certainly being fired.

Jimmy Perez has been played beautifully by @djhenshall The good guys always win and he deserves a happy ending. Can't wait to see what #Shetland brings next! — Karen OBrien (@mrskmob1) September 14, 2022

But it also opened the way for Perez to finally declare his love for nurse Meg – and her declaring her love for him, ending fans’ “will-they-won’t-they” speculation over whether the two would ever get together.

The tense and tearjerking episode ended with Meg – played by Lucianne McEvoy – and Perez kissing and laughing as the camera soared over the Shetland landscape before the credits rolled.

Fans took to social media to praise the episode and express their sorrow and tears at Henshall’s emotional departure from the show, where he had become a firm favourite.

He really was too good for the job, wasn’t he… 😔 Goodbye Jimmy. We will miss you #Shetland pic.twitter.com/DxTpj5xWQj — LouiseW (@Cogs39) September 14, 2022

#Shetland my eyes are a bit wet, goodbye Jimmy Perez, you will be missed. — marie eaton smith (@marie1026) September 14, 2022

In an emotive scene earlier in the episode, Perez said a fond farewell to his colleagues, DS Alison “Tosh” MacIntosh and DC Sandy Robertson.

One moment felt like the passing of the mantle for the series, as Tosh told Perez: “I’m not sure I can do this without you.”

He replied: “Tosh, you’re ready, trust me…. Remember that young woman who walked in here wearing braces and couldn’t even remember the words to a caution? That’s not who you are anymore.

“Look at you now. After everything you’ve been through, you can do this job in your sleep”.

The moment, which ended with tears and hugs between the two, hit a nerve with fans with many Tweeting about how they will miss the relationship between the two.

Jimmy and Tosh's relationship is what I'll miss the most. The young, slightly naïve new detective learning from a man with years of experience dedicated to his job. #Shetland has offered so many refreshing dynamics we hardly ever see on screen. — Calli Kitson (@callikitson) September 14, 2022

'Tosh, you're ready. Trust me.' And so the baton passes. Rather sweet that. #Shetland — milominder 💙 🇪🇺 (@milominder) September 14, 2022

The departure of Dougie doesn’t mean the end of Shetland, with series eight set to begin filming on location next year. Details of how the story will go on without Perez, and who in the current cast is returning is still under wraps.

Thank you @djhenshall for bringing Jimmy Perez to life. I think we all fell in love with your portrayal of him. I'm sure I'm not the only one sobbing. Glad he got a happy ending. #Shetland — Little Miss Heike and His Lordship Dino (@TweetHeike_HHL) September 14, 2022

'A world without Jimmy Perez isn't one I want to live in' #Shetland . Will miss you @djhenshall — Marie Robson (@MRobson8) September 14, 2022

The current series of Shetland is available now on BBC iPlayer.

