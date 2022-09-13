Health bosses signal disruption to services ahead of Queen’s funeral

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Home News Highlands & Islands

Health bosses signal disruption to services ahead of Queen’s funeral

By Michelle Henderson and Lauren Taylor
September 13, 2022, 3:40 pm Updated: September 13, 2022, 6:14 pm
Health bosses in NHS Western Isles are cancelling a number of routine clinics on Monday as the Queen's funeral is held in London.
Health bosses in NHS Western Isles are cancelling a number of routine clinics on Monday as the Queen's funeral is held in London.

Health bosses in the Highlands and islands are warning of potential disruption to health services next week on the day of the Queen’s state funeral.

Monday has been designated as an “exceptional bank holiday” as the country comes together to mourn the death of Britain’s longest reigning monarch.

Health officials across the region are now putting plans in place ahead of the historic event.

Impact on service delivery

Health bosses from NHS Highland have said talks are underway with local teams to discuss the options available to them to prevent disruption to services.

NHS Highland say they will work with staff and patients once a concrete plan is in place.

A spokesman said: “The Scottish Government have confirmed that the state funeral of Her Majesty The Queen on Monday, September 1 will be recognised as an exceptional bank holiday.

“The Scottish Government have given us local discretion and flexibility to plan the day while managing the impact on services and in particular our elective programme.

“We are working with local teams to discuss plans and options so we can agree and communicate our overall position as a board. We will communicate directly with staff and patients as soon as we can to inform them of any impact on service delivery.”

The Queen’s state funeral will be held at Westminster Abbey from 11am on Monday. Photo by The Royal Family/UPI/Shutterstock (13387782a)

NHS Western Isles call off some routine clinics

NHS Western Isles have announced that a number of routine clinics will be cancelled on Monday.

Time-critical NHS appointments are set to continue as planned as as well as their Covid vaccination clinic.

Planned surgical procedures, ophthalmology, mental health, radiology and dental appointments will also continue as normal.

Health bosses have begun contacting affected patients by phone to make alternative arrangements.

Island health bosses in the Western Isles are also warning of potential disruption in accessing prescriptions.

He added: “Some GP closures are likely and we will issue further information once all arrangements have been confirmed. There will also be restrictions in the availability of community pharmacies. Please be advised to ensure that you order and collect any prescriptions from your GP or pharmacy in plenty of time.”

Friends of Anchor to continue wellbeing services

Friends of Anchor, based in Aberdeen Royal Infirmary, is the north-east’s central hub for cancer and hematology care.

The charity reassured its services will not be disrupted on the day of the Queen’s funeral.

All scheduled wellbeing services for patients will continue as usual on Monday.

Their beauty therapist will continue delivering nail appointments and giving patients in the Anchor Unit massages throughout the day.

