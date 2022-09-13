Health bosses signal disruption to services ahead of Queen’s funeral

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

Health bosses in the Highlands and islands are warning of potential disruption to health services next week on the day of the Queen’s state funeral.

Monday has been designated as an “exceptional bank holiday” as the country comes together to mourn the death of Britain’s longest reigning monarch.

Health officials across the region are now putting plans in place ahead of the historic event.

Impact on service delivery

Health bosses from NHS Highland have said talks are underway with local teams to discuss the options available to them to prevent disruption to services.

NHS Highland say they will work with staff and patients once a concrete plan is in place.

A spokesman said: “The Scottish Government have confirmed that the state funeral of Her Majesty The Queen on Monday, September 1 will be recognised as an exceptional bank holiday.

“The Scottish Government have given us local discretion and flexibility to plan the day while managing the impact on services and in particular our elective programme.

“We are working with local teams to discuss plans and options so we can agree and communicate our overall position as a board. We will communicate directly with staff and patients as soon as we can to inform them of any impact on service delivery.”

NHS Western Isles call off some routine clinics

NHS Western Isles have announced that a number of routine clinics will be cancelled on Monday.

Time-critical NHS appointments are set to continue as planned as as well as their Covid vaccination clinic.

Planned surgical procedures, ophthalmology, mental health, radiology and dental appointments will also continue as normal.

Health bosses have begun contacting affected patients by phone to make alternative arrangements.

Island health bosses in the Western Isles are also warning of potential disruption in accessing prescriptions.

He added: “Some GP closures are likely and we will issue further information once all arrangements have been confirmed. There will also be restrictions in the availability of community pharmacies. Please be advised to ensure that you order and collect any prescriptions from your GP or pharmacy in plenty of time.”

Friends of Anchor to continue wellbeing services

Friends of Anchor, based in Aberdeen Royal Infirmary, is the north-east’s central hub for cancer and hematology care.

The charity reassured its services will not be disrupted on the day of the Queen’s funeral.

All scheduled wellbeing services for patients will continue as usual on Monday.

Their beauty therapist will continue delivering nail appointments and giving patients in the Anchor Unit massages throughout the day.