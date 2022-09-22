Superdrug bids farewell to Fort William making Oban the next nearest branch

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Superdrug bids farewell to Fort William making Oban the next nearest branch

By Shannon Morrison
September 22, 2022, 11:45 am
Superdrug Fort William bids farewell to the local high street
Superdrug Fort William served their final customers on September 17th. Photo: Shannon Morrison/DCT Media

The staff of Fort William’s Superdrug branch have thanked customers as the store closed for good.

On September 17, Superdrug opened its doors to the public for the last time after years on the High Street.

A favourite with locals and tourists alike, the store offered everything from perfume to ear piercings.

The news came to the community less than a month after the closure of Elgin’s St Giles store. Elgin locals now have to make the 40-mile journey to Inverness to visit their nearest branch.

Similarly, Fort William locals need to make a 40-mile journey to their nearest branch which is now in Oban.

‘We have loved serving you’

Before leaving, the Superdrug team wrote a heartwarming thank you post to the community on their Facebook page. It read:

“To all of our amazing customers, we can’t even begin to thank you for the amount of support you’ve given us over the past few years.

“From old customers to new, locals to visitors, we have loved serving you all and seeing your faces every day, and listening to how your day has went or what your weekend plans are.

“This is why it breaks our hearts to announce that our store will be closing on the 17th of September.

“We thank you sincerely for all the support as we’re preparing to part ways.”

What about the staff?

Because of the distance between Fort William and Oban, many staff members could not stay within the company.

However, it is understood that many of the team members had new jobs lined up.

Superdrug’s closure has come during a particularly hard time for Fort William’s high street.

Many local businesses have had no choice but to operate on reduced hours including restaurants, post offices and pharmacies.

And others are struggling to recruit staff because they can’t find anywhere to live.

A spokesperson for Superdrug said: “We can confirm that the Fort William Superdrug store closed on Saturday, September 17.

“Before the store closed, all team members were offered positions in other stores and were supported in finding alternative positions in the local area.

“We want to thank all our customers for their support and in the meantime, plans to open more Superdrug stores in Scotland continue for 2022.”

