Motorcyclists airlifted to hospital following two-bike crash on the A9

Two motorcyclists have been airlifted to hospital after a two-bike crash near Brora.

Emergency services received reports two bikes had collided on Victoria Road, which forms part of the A9 Inverness to Wick road between Golspie and Brora, at about 11.20am.

Police, two air ambulances and paramedics were scrambled to the scene.

Two bikers, a man and a woman, have been flown to Raigmore Hospital in Inverness.

Police were in attendance to manage a diversion via Lairg while both lanes were closed.

The road was closed for around six hours, reopening just before 6pm.

At this stage the extent of injuries is unknown.

A police spokesman said: “Officers were called to a report of a crash between two motorcycles on the A9 Victoria Road, Brora around 11.20am on Tuesday, 20 September.

“A woman and a man have been taken by helicopter to Raigmore Hospital in Inverness.”