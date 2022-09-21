Two taken to hospital after three-vehicle crash on A9 near Helmsdale

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Home News Highlands & Islands

Two taken to hospital after three-vehicle crash on A9 near Helmsdale

By Chris Cromar
September 21, 2022, 10:18 am Updated: September 21, 2022, 8:05 pm
The road has reopened. Supplied by Google Maps.
The road has reopened. Supplied by Google Maps.

Two men were taken to hospital following a three-vehicle crash near Helmsdale.

Emergency services, including three fire crews, were called to the scene south of Portgower at around 7.45am on Wednesday.

A section of the A9 Inverness to Thurso road was closed for more than six hours while an investigation was carried out by officers.

The road reopened just after 2pm.

The incident involved a red Renault Megane car, a white Mercedes Sprinter van and a white Vauxhall Vivaro van.

The 36-year-old male driver of the car suffered serious but not life-threatening injuries in the crash.

He was airlifted to Aberdeen Royal Infirmary for treatment.

The 32-year-old male passenger from one of the vans was taken to Raigmore Hospital for treatment to serious injuries, but has since been discharged.

The other three people involved were uninjured.

Police are now appealing to the public for information to establish the full circumstances of the crash.

Sergeant Ally Mackay, from Highlands and Islands road policing unit, said: “Our inquiries into this incident are ongoing and I would urge anyone with information to come forward.

“We would be particularly keen to speak to anyone who saw the vehicles on the road prior to the crash or who may have dashcam footage.

“Anyone with information can call 101, quoting incident 0466 of September 21.”

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]

More from Highlands & Islands

The road has reopened. Supplied by Google Maps.
'Alcohol does not have therapeutic properties' Distillers Smokehead and Stag's Breath broke whisky advertising…
0
The road has reopened. Supplied by Google Maps.
Police investigation after two taken to hospital in bike crash on A9 near Brora
0
The road has reopened. Supplied by Google Maps.
Star Wars shines a spotlight on Cruachan as Argyll pub celebrates in style
0
The road has reopened. Supplied by Google Maps.
Community, care and creativity: Local author's recipe for a picture book
0
Energy bill.
'It's not enough': North businesses react to government energy help
0
The road has reopened. Supplied by Google Maps.
'It's unsustainable': Warning over hundreds of Ukrainian refugees in Highland hotels
1
Cru Holdings managing director Scott Murray.
More "meat on the bones" needed says Cru Holdings as business energy support unveiled
0
The road has reopened. Supplied by Google Maps.
Former footballer banned from roads over smash that seriously injured passenger
John Swinney considering plan for thousands of new homes in the Highlands and Islands
Emotional Fergus Ewing demands rapid A9 and A96 improvement after more road deaths

More from Press and Journal

Aberdeen University cuts ties to teaching fund linked to slave trade
The road has reopened. Supplied by Google Maps.
Help feed Aberdeen's homeless by donating McDonald's monopoly vouchers to these youngsters
0
The road has reopened. Supplied by Google Maps.
'Alcohol does not have therapeutic properties' Distillers Smokehead and Stag's Breath broke whisky advertising…
0
The road has reopened. Supplied by Google Maps.
Man, 25, charged with attempted housebreakings in Dyce
0
The road has reopened. Supplied by Google Maps.
Renee MacRae murder accused tried to buy a new part for car because he…
The road has reopened. Supplied by Google Maps.
Police investigation after two taken to hospital in bike crash on A9 near Brora
0

Editor's Picks