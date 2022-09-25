Jaguar driver killed in one-car crash on A83

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

A man has died in a one-car crash on the Old Military Road in Argyll.

The 70-year-old was driving his red Jaguar XK8 Coupe eastbound when it left the A83 Tarbet to Campbeltown road, near Ardgartan.

The alarm was raised at about 6.05pm on Saturday, but the driver was pronounced dead at the scene.

Police are now appealing for anyone who was in the area at the time to come forward with information. Officers are particularly keen to speak to the occupants of a blue car who may have seen the Jaguar prior to the crash.

Sergeant Archie McGuire, of the road policing unit, said: “At this time our thoughts are with the family and friends of the deceased following their tragic loss.

“I am appealing for anyone with information which may assist us to get in touch.

“I am particularly keen to speak to the occupants of a blue coloured car, possibly a Fiat, which was travelling from Arrochar and may have witnessed the car prior to the crash.”

The A83 was closed for almost eight hours while a collision investigation was carried out. It reopened at about 1.55am today.

Anyone with any information should call 101, quoting incident number 2815 of September 24.