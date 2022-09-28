Will proposed campsite be the final nail in the coffin for felled Invergarry woodland?

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Home News Highlands & Islands

Will proposed campsite be the final nail in the coffin for felled Invergarry woodland?

By Nicola Sinclair, Local Democracy Reporter
September 28, 2022, 5:00 pm
Plans for a campsite near Newtown, Invergarry, have led to fears the area's lost forest will never be replanted. Photo: Shutterstock
Plans for a campsite near Newtown, Invergarry, have led to fears the area's lost forest will never be replanted. Photo: Shutterstock

Plans to build a campsite north of Newtown, Invergarry, have sparked a row over reforestation in the area.

Archie Maclellan has applied for planning permission to create a campsite, shop and cafe in an area north of Invergarry.

The applicant hopes to provide services for 46 mobile campers, caravans, tents and pods alongside modern tourist facilities.

The plans also include a car park capable of holding 67 vehicles, with the whole site accessed from an existing track off the A82.

However, the application has attracted five local objections due to the loss of local woodlands. Interestingly, it has also divided opinion within Highland Council.

The council’s forestry officer has formally objected to the plan, while planners have recommended it for approval.

Greenfield or brownfield?

At the heart of the matter is the site itself. The former woodland was cleared to make way for the Beauly-Denny overhead electricity transmission line. Highland Council’s planning permission required the site to be replanted, but several years later this has still not taken place.

As a result, the council considers the former greenfield site to now be brownfield – and ripe for development.

Opponents argue the opposite, wanting to see the local biodiversity protected and the woodlands reinstated.

Highland Council’s south planning committee will consider the application on 4 October.

Highland Council’s forestry officer states that the Invergarry campsite would result in a “loss of significant woodland” with “scant replanting”. If the council grant permission, the officer fears the forest will be lost for good.

Council planners, on the other hand, say restoring the forest is “unreasonable and unnecessary”. They argue that a campsite will provide “high quality tourist development in a special setting”.

They also believe the trees and wildlife within the campsite could benefit from the development. Meanwhile, the surrounding woodland is not subject to any tree preservation orders and nor is it considered ancient or long-established.

Weighing up the evidence, planners have decided to support the application.

It will fall to councillors to make the final call when south planning committee meets on October .

Editor's Picks