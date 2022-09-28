Out until after the World Cup: Aberdeen winger Callum Roberts will not be rushed back from long term injury, says boss Jim Goodwin

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Out until after the World Cup: Aberdeen winger Callum Roberts will not be rushed back from long term injury, says boss Jim Goodwin

By Sean Wallace
September 28, 2022, 5:00 pm Updated: September 28, 2022, 5:22 pm
Callum Roberts receives treatment against St Mirren
Callum Roberts receives treatment against St Mirren

Aberdeen boss Jim Goodwin insists he will not rush the return from long-term injury of summer signing Callum Roberts.

Goodwin confirmed the winger will likely be ruled out until after the World Cup, which ends on December 18.

It is a hammer blow for the 25-year-old who picked up a hamstring injury in only his second game since signing for Aberdeen.

Having made just two substitute appearances, Roberts has yet to start for the Dons since arriving in a £100,000 transfer from National League Notts County.

Roberts faces a five-month nightmare lay-off having suffered the injury on August 5 in a 4-1 defeat of St Mirren.

Goodwin is ready to be patient with Roberts’ rehabilitation and will only start “pushing” the winger once he gets the all clear from his medical team.

Aberdeen’s Callum Roberts in action on his debut against Celtic.

Goodwin said: “I think it will realistically be after the World Cup.

“We are not going to put too much pressure on Callum.

“Once he is fit and ready and the medical team give us the all clear then we will start pushing him.

“But at the moment we will just have to be patient with that one.”

Aberdeen’s Callum Roberts in the Premiership opener against Celtic at Parkhead.

Keeping the winger’s spirits up

Scans confirmed Roberts injured his hamstring against St Mirren.

It has been a frustrating start to his Dons career for the former Newcastle winger.

Goodwin accepts Roberts will have been desperate to make an immediate impact at Pittodrie only to suffer the “real blow” of the injury setback.

With long-term injury a player’s mental wellbeing is equally as important as physical health and rehabilitation.

Goodwin insists he and the club’s medical staff are doing their best to keep the former England U20 international’s spirits up.

Aberdeen winger Callum Roberts is ruled out until after the World Cup.

Goodwin said: “He is obviously very disappointed with what has happened.

“When you are a new player coming to a new club you want to make an impression early doors and hit the ground running.

“This has been a real blow to the boy.

“However we have a very good medical team here that have been trying to keep his spirits up.

“I have been having regular conversations with Callum as well just trying to keep his spirits up.”

Summer signing Callum Roberts during an Aberdeen training session in July prior to suffering an injury.

Highly rated at Newcastle United

A product of the Newcastle Youth Academy, Roberts made two appearances for the St James’ Park club in the FA Cup against Leicester City (1-0 loss) and Blackburn Rovers.

He was handed a Newcastle start by Rafael Benitez in January 2019 and repaid that faith with a goal in a 4-2 FA Cup defeat of Blackburn.

However at the end of the 2018-19 season Newcastle released the playmaker.

Roberts recently admitted the agony at being released by boyhood club Newcastle United left him on the verge of quitting football.

After that setback Roberts moved to Blyth Spartans in National League North under the management of Newcastle legend Lee Clark.

In January 2017 Clark had taken Roberts on loan to Kilmarnock when boss at the Rugby Park club.

Roberts scored 17 goals in 22 for Blyth Spartans and that form earned a transfer to Notts County.

In his first full season with Notts County, Roberts scored 16 goals.

Ensure injured players not isolated

That prompted Aberdeen to swoop for the winger who had resurrected his career after leaving Newcastle.

Roberts was signed by Aberdeen a few days before the Premiership opener against Celtic at Parkhead.

He came off the bench midway through the second half of his Dons debut in the 2-0 loss to the Premiership champions.

Roberts again came off the bench in the next game, against St Mirren, only to suffer the injury blow.

He has played just 46 minutes for Aberdeen.

Callum Roberts in action for Aberdeen against St Mirren.

Goodwin said: “Callum has been mixing with the group the best he can.

“He is in a different part of the building most of the time from the rest of the lads.

“We do our best to make sure those guys are not feeling isolated.

“That is really important.

“To make sure they still feel a part of things which Callum definitely does.”

