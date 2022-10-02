More than 7,300 runners tackle Loch Ness Marathon to mark event’s 20th anniversary

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

Thousands of people put their running shoes on for the 20th anniversary of the Baxters Loch Ness Marathon today.

More than 7,300 entrants put their skills to a test as they tackled the 26.2-mile trek and the River Ness 10K and 5K races, held along the scenic shores of the Loch Ness.

Scores of people cheered on their loved ones as they crossed the finish line in Inverness with big smiles on their faces for completing the heavy feat.

Dougie Selman from Corstorphine AAC triumphed in the marathon with a time of 02:23:53 – beat 2019 champion Isaiah Kosgei – in what was his second race ever.

Meanwhile, Jemima Farley was the first female to cross the line with a finishing time of 02:42:40.

Completing the course in the second fastest female time ever, she was inspired to enter the marathon after seeing her dad enter when she was a child.

In the River Ness 10K, Mhairi Maclennan of Inverness Harriers scooped a new course record, beating the previous female record by an incredible 46 seconds.

The first male and female runners across the River Ness 5K finish line were Cameron Green of Giffnock North, and Lois Macrae from Inverness Harriers.

‘Fantastic’ race to mark 20th anniversary

Race director Malcolm Sutherland said it feels “incredible” to mark the marathon’s 20th anniversary in such a way.

He said: “It has been amazing to see so many runners taking to the roads here in the Highlands and appreciating our beautiful corner of the world – including three who have competed in every race since we started in 2002.

“Being our anniversary year and seeing a new course record set in the 10K has made the event extra special, and we’ve been delighted to welcome so many runners from across the globe to the Highlands.

“A huge thank you to our amazing team of 500 volunteers – some of whom have been with us since our first marathon. We really couldn’t do it without them.

“After such a successful 20 years, we’re looking forward to the next 20 – and many more beyond that.”

Paul Bush, VisitScotland director of events, added: “The banks of Loch Ness truly provide the perfect stage for a world-class marathon and it was wonderful to see the event so well attended and enjoyed.”

The event also provided an ideal opportunity for charity supporters to fundraise for the causes closest to their hearts.

Hundreds of runners donned their running shoes in support of the event’s 40 charity partners, with tens of thousands of pounds expected to be raised.

Sophie Hodgson, challenge events programme manager at Macmillan Cancer Support, said: “We had an incredible time at the Baxters Loch Ness Marathon with a fantastic team of 170 runners who together raised over £60,000.

“We want you to know that your support really does make a difference to those affected by cancer.”