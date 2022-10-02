More than 7,300 runners tackle Loch Ness Marathon to mark event’s 20th anniversary

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Home News Highlands & Islands

More than 7,300 runners tackle Loch Ness Marathon to mark event’s 20th anniversary

By Denny Andonova
October 2, 2022, 7:14 pm
loch ness marathon
Baxters Loch Ness Marathon was held on Sunday. Image: Plan It Scotland.

Thousands of people put their running shoes on for the 20th anniversary of the Baxters Loch Ness Marathon today.

More than 7,300 entrants put their skills to a test as they tackled the 26.2-mile trek and the River Ness 10K and 5K races, held along the scenic shores of the Loch Ness.

Scores of people cheered on their loved ones as they crossed the finish line in Inverness with big smiles on their faces for completing the heavy feat.

Dougie Selman from Corstorphine AAC triumphed in the marathon with a time of 02:23:53 – beat 2019 champion Isaiah Kosgei – in what was his second race ever.

Meanwhile, Jemima Farley was the first female to cross the line with a finishing time of 02:42:40.

Dougie Selman and Jemima Farley, winners of the Loch Ness Marathon. Image: Plan It Scotland.

Completing the course in the second fastest female time ever, she was inspired to enter the marathon after seeing her dad enter when she was a child.

In the River Ness 10K, Mhairi Maclennan of Inverness Harriers scooped a new course record, beating the previous female record by an incredible 46 seconds.

The first male and female runners across the River Ness 5K finish line were Cameron Green of Giffnock North, and Lois Macrae from Inverness Harriers.

‘Fantastic’ race to mark 20th anniversary

Race director Malcolm Sutherland said it feels “incredible” to mark the marathon’s 20th anniversary in such a way.

He said: “It has been amazing to see so many runners taking to the roads here in the Highlands and appreciating our beautiful corner of the world – including three who have competed in every race since we started in 2002.

“Being our anniversary year and seeing a new course record set in the 10K has made the event extra special, and we’ve been delighted to welcome so many runners from across the globe to the Highlands.

The marathon welcomed 7,300 entrants from 43 countries around the world. Image: Plan It Scotland.

“A huge thank you to our amazing team of 500 volunteers – some of whom have been with us since our first marathon. We really couldn’t do it without them.

“After such a successful 20 years, we’re looking forward to the next 20 – and many more beyond that.”

Paul Bush, VisitScotland director of events, added: “The banks of Loch Ness truly provide the perfect stage for a world-class marathon and it was wonderful to see the event so well attended and enjoyed.”

Image: Plan It Scotland.

The event also provided an ideal opportunity for charity supporters to fundraise for the causes closest to their hearts.

Hundreds of runners donned their running shoes in support of the event’s 40 charity partners, with tens of thousands of pounds expected to be raised.

Sophie Hodgson, challenge events programme manager at Macmillan Cancer Support, said: “We had an incredible time at the Baxters Loch Ness Marathon with a fantastic team of 170 runners who together raised over £60,000.

“We want you to know that your support really does make a difference to those affected by cancer.”

