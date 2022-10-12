‘I don’t think that I’m anything special’: Amazing Inverness fitness fanatic, 90, continues to lead the charge

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
‘I don’t think that I’m anything special’: Amazing Inverness fitness fanatic, 90, continues to lead the charge

By Michelle Henderson
October 12, 2022, 5:00 pm Updated: October 12, 2022, 7:56 pm
Peggy Mackintosh, aged 90, attends two sessions of Curves fitness every week in the city. Image: Sandy McCook/ DC Thomson.
Peggy Mackintosh, aged 90, attends two sessions of Curves fitness every week in the city.

Fitness enthusiast Peggy Mackintosh from Inverness may be 90-years-old, but she is by no means slowing down.

The former Millburn Academy PE teacher is leading the way for women across the city as she strives to stay active every day.

For almost nine years, Mrs Mackintosh has been a member of Curves Inverness. To date, she has completed a phenomenal total of 891 workouts.

She turned to the all-woman’s fitness club whilst caring for her late husband Andrew, who died six years ago. The couple met in school and were married for 59 years.

Healthy body, healthy mind

The 90-year-old great-grandmother, who lives in the Lochardil area, says she would be “climbing the walls” without Curves in her life.

“I wanted to keep myself as fit as possible,” she said.

Mrs Mackintosh, a former PE teacher, began attending Curves Inverness almost nine years ago. Image: Sandy McCook/ DC Thomson.

“I couldn’t do anything at home. My husband and I used to go swimming and then when he was too ill, swimming took too long for me. I was too long away from him but I knew I could come here and be back in an hour.

“I just love coming here. I come twice a week and I do an online class at home on a Friday.

“I love meeting people and seeing some ex-pupils from Millburn Academy, some from the primary school that I taught away back in the early 70s.”

How does Peggy keep fit?

During each session, she completes two rotations of the club’s 30-minute full body workout, which combines strength training with cardio and stretching.

The equipment is placed in a circle in the centre of the room, creating a full loop for members.

Peggy Mackintosh is an inspiration to others at the classes. Photo: Sandy McCook/DC Thomson

Mrs Mackintosh, originally from the Isle of Raasay, explained how Curves has not only helped her keep fit and healthy but helped her to avoid feeling isolated.

She added: “I live on my own, my children all work and I don’t expect them to be coming in and out every day and they don’t. I don’t see many people so coming here and having a crack and a giggle. It is a family.

“It helps your mind as well as in body. I would be climbing the walls if I didn’t come here.”

‘Exercise is important’

Away from Curves, Mrs Mackintosh remains highly active, by endorsing a strict diet and a rigorous exercise routine.

The pensioner said: “I have handles on my back door that were put up for my husband and I use them to do squats every day. Every time I go out, I do 10 squats, and then coming back in I do another 10 squats.

“As an ex-PE teacher I know that exercise is important. It keeps me strong and helps keep me flexible.”

As well as completing two circuits of the fitness workout each Curves session, the 90-year-old completes an online workout once a week and does dozens of squats at home to help maintain here level of fitness. Image: Sandy McCook/ DC Thomson.

With 10 grandchildren and three great-grandchildren, she tries her best to encourage them to remove themselves from technology and endorse a healthy lifestyle.

When asked what she would say to today’s younger generation she said: “Just get out and do it. Don’t be so bloomin lazy and get off these tablets and phones and things. That really annoys me. I tell my grandchildren that as well.”

‘She is an inspiration’

Jane Harris, co-owner of Curves Inverness said Peggy is an inspiration to women of all ages, including her granddaughter who is also a member at the club.

“She is an inspiration,” she said.

“My granddaughter is 13 and she comes and then we have got Peggy who is at the other end of the scale. She is a complete inspiration to so many people.”

Mrs Mackintosh says she doesn’t think of herself as “anything special” but simply loves exercising; something she endorsed from a young age.

She said: “I don’t think that I am anything special. I just come here for the craic and because I just love exercising. I have always been like that, even when I was teaching.

“I used to play a lot of hockey and one day a team turned out without an umpire so I said I’ll umpire because we got taught all that in college. I’m actually an international umpire. I have been in a world cup in Vancouver city.”

Editor's Picks