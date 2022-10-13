Citizen science project to help endangered red squirrels in the Highlands

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Home News Highlands & Islands

Citizen science project to help endangered red squirrels in the Highlands

By Louise Glen
October 13, 2022, 1:15 pm Updated: October 13, 2022, 1:33 pm
Citizens scientists are being encouraged to record sightings of red squirrels. Image: Trees for Life/ The Big Picture.
Citizens scientists are being encouraged to record sightings of red squirrels. Image: Trees for Life/ The Big Picture.

People living in the Highlands are being asked to take part in a major citizen science study this autumn to help save the red squirrel.

As part of a red squirrel reintroduction project being carried out by the charity Trees for Life, people are being asked to log where the species is in the area.

The research is part of a successful rewilding initiative, through which Trees for Life has established 10 new red squirrel populations in the Highlands so far.

Over the past six years, the charity has reintroduced a total of almost 200 squirrels at sites across the north, including Spinningdale, Golspie, Shieldaig, Kinlochewe and Plockton

With Scotland the UK’s last remaining stronghold of the endangered native species, these reintroductions have helped to significantly bolster the north’s red squirrel population.

Current and historic squirrel sightings

Trees for Life now wants to find out how far these relocated reds have spread out from  initial release sites, and about the total size and range of the Highland region’s entire population.

The charity is calling on the public to report current and historic squirrel sightings via the Saving Scotland’s Red Squirrels website at scottishsquirrels.org.uk

Each reported sighting will be fed into a large dataset, supplementing in-person survey work that Trees for Life will carry out later this year.

Becky Priestley, red squirrel project manager at Trees for Life, said: “Citizen science is a fantastic way to gather information about wildlife populations, especially across a large area like the Highlands.

Citizens scientists are being encourage to record sightings of red squirrels. Image: Trees for Life/ Big Picture.

“By reporting sightings, local people can provide invaluable information that will help us to ensure a better future for red squirrels.

“By filling the gaps in knowledge about where this endangered species is found, we can create an up-to-date distribution map to use as a baseline for future monitoring and to identify where future releases could make a positive difference.”

While similar studies have been carried out in other parts of the UK and Ireland, this will be the first Highland-specific survey.

Trees for Life has divided the region into quadrants, or plots, and hopes to gather sightings records from as many areas as possible.

Ms Priestley continued: “Any plots that don’t return records will need to be physically surveyed to check for evidence of red squirrel presence, by searching for feeding signs.

“But in areas with low numbers of squirrels, this can be like looking for a needle in a haystack.

“Public sightings reports give us good, hard evidence of squirrel presence – so we are calling on people to get behind this survey and help us to gather as much information as we can.”

Where do red squirrels choose to live?

Red squirrels live in woodlands where there is a good variety of tree species for them to feed on, including Scots pine, larch, hazel, oak and beech.

Autumn is the best time of year to spot a squirrel, as they are busy collecting food to store for the winter.

The new study will also feed into the Big Scottish Squirrel Survey, an annual survey that gathers data on the status of reds and also the non-native grey squirrels across Scotland.

The areas in which red squirrel were released in the Highlands. Image: Trees for Life/ The Big Picture.

Since being introduced to the UK in the 1870s, the grey squirrel has spread throughout most of the country, decimating red squirrels through competition for food and disease.

Trees for Life has been working to rewild the Scottish Highlands since the early 1990s, which includes returning lost native wildlife to the landscape.

The charity has been carefully relocating reds from Inverness-shire and Moray to suitable woodlands in the north west where they can spread, safe from the threat of grey squirrels.

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]
Tags

Conversation

[[title_reg]]

Please enter the name you would like to appear on your comments. (It doesn’t have to be your real name - but nothing rude please, we are a polite bunch!) Use a combination of eight or more characters that includes an upper and lower case character, and a number.

By registering with [[site_name]] you agree to our Terms and Conditions and our Privacy Policy

Or sign up with

Facebook Google

[[content_reg_complete]]

[[title_login]]

Or login with

Facebook Google

Forgotten your password? Reset it

[[title]]

More from Highlands & Islands

Police were called to a crash near South Galson on Isle of Lewis on Friday morning. Image: Google Maps Street View.
Emergency services called to motorbike crash near South Galson on Isle of Lewis
Council Leader Robin Currie.
Council leader wants residents to write letters to parliament over £7 million budget hole…
To go with story by Andrew Stewart. Plans for a new picnic area in Sanday get approved by planning Picture shows; Plans for a new picnic area in Sanday. Sanday, Orkney. Supplied by Planning documents Date; Unknown
Giant whale sculpture for new picnic area in Sanday
Clachnacuddin chairman, Alex Chisholm .
Clachnacuddin FC pitches in with fellow Highland League teams to help with cost-of-living impact…
Scottish Sea Farms salmon.
Scottish Sea Farms to give each employee a £750 cost-of-living support payment
Basking shark with its mouth open
Annual sightings of basking sharks in Shetland have increased from seven to more than…
Aldi Beach Boulevard store. Picture by Aldi UK.
Aldi and Iceland to pull down the shutters this Boxing Day on stores in…
Surfacing improvements were planned on the A87 through Portree. Image: Google Street View
Surfacing improvements planned for A87 through Portree cancelled
Campers have set up in the Old High Church in Inverness. Image: Malcolm MacCallum.
Campers pitch up outside historic Old High church in Inverness
To go with story by Alistair Munro. Work begins on new bridge Picture shows; Bernera Bridge. Bernera. Supplied by Shutterstock Date; Unknown
Two-mile exclusion zone at Lewis croft due to bird flu outbreak

Most Read

1
Marks and Spencer, St Nicholas Street, Aberdeen during the Coronavirus outbreak. Picture by Darrell Benns/DC Thomson
Marks & Spencer to speed up store closure plans
2
The Waterside Inn in Peterhead.
Woman stole partner’s bank card when he was arrested during romantic getaway
3
Councillor John Wheeler switches on the new power supply, along with Aberdeen Heat & Power chairman Ramsay Milne at Tillydrone Energy Centre. Image: Supplied
Aberdeen residents on low-cost district heating scheme will not face rising bills
4
Christopher Taylor.
Drug-dealing Aberdeen funfair worker handed unpaid work
5
Campers have set up in the Old High Church in Inverness. Image: Malcolm MacCallum.
Campers pitch up outside historic Old High church in Inverness
6
Controversial comedian Jerry Sadowitz brought his show to The Tivoli theatre as part of the Aberdeen International Comedy Festival.
REVIEW: Controversial Jerry Sadowitz takes it to the limit for laughs at the Tivoli
7
Karen Robertson Aberdeen
Two-year ban for driver found ‘drooling’ behind wheel
8
Gumblossom Bakeshop
New Gumblossom Bakeshop with giant cookies and brookies on the menu to open in…
9
A body has been found in the search for Eleanor Mallet. Image: Police Scotland/ DC Thomson
Police grow ‘increasingly concerned’ for missing person Eleanor Mallet from Inverness
10
Louise's family members Vicky Morris, Linda Yeoman, Tom Lindsay, David Lindsay, Lesley Michie, Rebecca Yeoman at the knitwear sale on Saturday. Image: David Lindsay.
Family of late Aberdeen knitwear creator sell her goods to raise money for brain…

More from Press and Journal

Inverness Airport Station works will close the line for 11 days. Image: Network Rail.
No trains between Inverness and Elgin from today due to works on new Inverness…
Moreen spent some of her big day sneaking a smoke (Illustration: Helen Hepburn)
Moreen Simpson: Quitting smoking was torturous - but I've never looked back
All photos by Matt Crockett.
REVIEW: Pride and Prejudice* (*sort of) oozed silliness and sensibility in Aberdeen
Hermes, who wear blue and black, head the North Region Junior Premier League this season. Picture by DC Thomson/Kath Flannery
North Region Junior football: Top-flight front-runners Hermes and Bridge of Don Thistle meet under…
CR0038879 Bellslea Park, Fraserburgh, Aberdeenshire Shield first round match between Fraserburgh (black)and Banks o' Dee (Blue) Neil Gauld, centre, was the scorer Pictured are: Banks O dee celebrate equalising at 2 2 in te first half ++++ Compulsory Credit Paul Glendell ++++ Picture by Paul Glendell 11/10 /2022
Neil Gauld's thirst for goals remains after Banks o' Dee striker reaches another milestone
Aberdeen manager Jim Goodwin in the stands during the 4-0 loss at Dundee United.
Aberdeen boss Jim Goodwin admits inability to talk to his team at half-time is…
Diogo Jota of Liverpool takes on John Lundstram and Leon King of Rangers in the Champions League on Wednesday.
Richard Gordon: For the most part, European football now looks like a waste of…
Is Liz Truss's government serious or an experimental Fringe show? (Image: Mhorvan Park/DC Thomson)
Euan McColm: Liz Truss & Co's bizarre performance art is a disturbing must-see
Farmer, businessman and Rotarian, Neil Godsman.
Neil Godsman: Aberdeenshire farmer who expanded into Estonia
Highland co-captain Callum Carson is chasing the win at Stewart's Melville this weekend. Image: Jason Hedges
Highland captain Callum Carson sets sights on first away day win after narrow Kelso…

Editor's Picks

Most Commented