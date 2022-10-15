Far travelled piper wins gold at home

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

A piper who plays for the world-renowned Simon Fraser University Pipe Band has struck gold on home turf.

Craig Sutherland of Crieff took first place in both the premier and A Grade pibroch and March, Strathspey and Reel competitions at Perth Theatre.

He earned himself the James R Johnston Memorial Trophy and the John T Macrae Cup.

It’s the first time for several years that the 29-year-old – who lives in Perth – has competed at the Royal National Mod.

He previously competed as a junior in Oban.

He said it was great to be back competing; particularly on home soil.

He said: “I recently moved back as I was working down south. I moved to Perth and it was right here on my doorstep.

“I really enjoyed just getting back and playing. It is a great venue and the acoustics felt nice. It was quite enjoyable.”

Playing across the pond

Mr Sutherland, who works as an electrical engineer, was invited in 2016 to play with Simon Fraser University Pipe Band in Canada.

He travels to Vancouver up to twice a year to play with the Canadian pipe band.

He explained how his love for playing music on the pipes came from watching his father Allan Sutherland play the drums in the Armed Forces bands.

“Playing the pipes was something I picked up,” he added.

“My father was in the Army bands as a drummer so that’s how I got into it.”