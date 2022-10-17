Two men found dead following one-car crash on A836 near Lairg

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

Two men have died following a one-car crash in Sutherland.

A white Mazda RX8 was found crashed off the A836 Dornoch to Lairg road, at Torroble, at about 3.20pm on Sunday.

Two men, aged 24 and 25, were pronounced dead at the scene.

It is believed the car had left the road some time before it was found and reported to police.

The road was closed for around 10 hours while police carried out a collision investigation.

Officers are appealing for anyone travelling on the road from the early hours of Sunday morning to get in contact.

Sergeant Calum MacAulay said: “Our inquiries into the circumstances of this crash are at an early stage, and our thoughts remain with the families of these two young men.

“I would ask anyone travelling on the road from the early hours of Sunday morning until the car was reported to police to contact officers.

“If there are any motorists with dashcam footage that were in the area around the time of the incident, please get in touch with police.”

Anyone with information should call 101 quoting incident number 2086 of October 16.