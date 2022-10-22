Police appeal after man broke into convenience store in Stornoway

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

Police are on the hunt for a man following a break-in at a local convenience store in Bayhead near Stornoway.

The incident occurred at around 4.05am on Saturday October 22 when the front door was left damaged as the suspect entered the premises.

The suspect is described as a man wearing a black hooded jumper, navy trousers and grey trainers.

Police confirm that nothing was taken from the store and are now appealing to the public for information regarding this incident.

Sergeant Donald MacLeod said: “Our enquiries into this incident are ongoing and we would urge anyone with information to come forward.

“We would urge anyone who may have seen any suspicious activity around the shop or the wider area overnight to get in touch.”

Anyone with any information is asked to contact Police Scotland on 101 quoting incident 0690 of 22 October 2022.