Home News Highlands & Islands

Isle of Mull cheese among first from Scotland to land Down Under following new trade rules

By Ross Hempseed
December 3, 2022, 12:01 am Updated: December 4, 2022, 11:50 am
cheese
Twelve varieties of cheese can now be exported to Australia. Image: Shutterstock.

The first shipment of Scottish cheese has arrived in Australia following the removal of trade barriers.

Twelve varieties of cheese, including the famous Isle of Mull, can now be exported Down Under, due to new rules.

The first sea freight shipment consisting of four raw milk cheese varieties arrived this week, with a further three expected to follow.

It is after a lengthy review between the UK and Australia assessing which cheeses can be imported with the newly recognised foreign government certificate.

British farms have been able to prove that food safety standards are up to the high level expected from Australian importers.

Types of cheese now able to be shipped include Montgomery’s Cheddar, Sparkenhoe Red Leicester, St Andrew’s Anster, St Andrew’s Cheddar and Westcombe Cheddar.

The news comes as businesses celebrate Small Business Saturday, which aims to encourage consumers to support small businesses.

Independent cheese farmers across the country are to benefit from the reduction in trade tariffs under the new UK/Australia trade deal.

‘Open up new opportunities for small firms’

Currently, tariffs are at 20% but in five years that figure will have reduced to virtually 0%.

However, there has been criticism of the deal, with one former UK Government official George Eustice MP, claiming the deal gave too much away for little in return.

Others have criticised the deal’s impact on sheep and cattle farmers in Scotland, who could suffer under relaxed rules.

Exports Minister and Aberdeenshire MP Andrew Bowie said: “Small Business Saturday is the perfect opportunity to celebrate the incredible export journeys of British businesses and I am delighted British raw milk cheesemakers can now export to Australia.

“Across the globe, the UK is renowned for its high standards in safety and quality so I am excited that businesses across the dairy sector can freely share their produce with Australian consumers to enjoy.

“This is just the latest success story as we continue to unlock billions by breaking down trade barriers. When we open up new markets, we open up new opportunities for small firms to export – boosting wages, supporting jobs and growing the economy.”

