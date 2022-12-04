HGV fire closes section of A86 at Roughburn

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

A section of the A86 was closed after an HGV went on fire near Roughburn.

Two fire appliances from Fort William were sent to battle the blaze at around 7.30pm on Sunday.

The road was fully closed, with Traffic Scotland advising drivers to take an alternate route.

The fire service left the area just before 9pm.

Meanwhile, police assisted with the traffic before handing the incident over to Bear.

One lane reopened at around 9.20pm, but the road was closed again to allow for recovery of the vehicle.

The road was fully reopened shortly after 2am.

✅ CLEAR⌚ 02:14#A86 near Roughburn ROAD NOW FULLY OPEN@NWTrunkRoads — Traffic Scotland (@trafficscotland) December 5, 2022

It is not yet known if anyone has been injured in the incident.