Skye man treks 32 miles to raise almost £1,000 for Staffin Primary School

A man from Skye has gone the extra 32 miles to raise almost £1,000 to support primary education in his hometown.

Chris Hutchison trekked from Portree to his home in Staffin to raise funds for the parent-teacher association at the local primary school.

His sponsored walk has raised almost £1,000 in donations, which he hopes to donate to the school in the coming days.

Hopes money will be used to help Skye children

The 46-year-old, who works for Rembrand Timber builders merchants on Skye, said completing the mammoth challenge has been a long time in the making.

He said: “I have been wanting to do a sponsored walk or something sponsored for a long time. Every time I went to go and start something, something arose and I had to cancel it.

“I’m trying to motivate myself to do things. I work for Rembrand and I drive round Skye all the time so I know that road very well and I just came up with the idea. “

Mr Hutchison began his journey in Portree, making haste for Uig and Hunglader on the west coast, before heading south along the east coast to Staffin.

Hi guys phone died as I was trying to take last live video. All done. I am in a serious discomfort to say the least…. Posted by Chris N Hutchison on Friday, 18 November 2022

He admits the challenge was no easy feat.

“It felt absolutely wonderful to do it but when I got to about half way at Hunglader, I literally thought I was done,” he added.

“I didn’t think I was going to get any further because my legs were killing me and my hips were on fire. I was struggling to walk at that point.

“From there round to Staffin, I think I was walking half the speed from Portree to Kilmuir Hall. I was struggling, near the end of it especially. I’m not the fittest of guys but my determination alone got me through.”

The fundraiser hopes his contribution will help to top up their funds at Staffin Primary School and finance provisions for local children, including his nine-year-old stepson Lewis Potter and 20-month-old son Ruaraidh.

Mr Hutchison said: “I’m not really fussed what they use the money for. I’m hoping it will help with school equipment, new furniture, day trips, or maybe help to repair the school bus or its MOT.

“I am not fussed as long as it eventually helps the kids in some way.”