Conservation fund will build future for historic Argyll property

An Argyll property will benefit from a major regeneration thanks to new funding from the conservation area regeneration scheme (Cars).

Councillors have given the go-ahead for a grant of more than £241,000 to deliver a major repairs project for the building at 3-17 Colchester Square, Lochgilphead.

A comprehensive programme will involve repairs to the building’s exterior including a partial re-slating of the roof, replacement of leadwork, work on chimney stacks and replacement of gutters and down pipes.

Work will start in spring 2023.

‘Preserve this historic priority property’

The Cars programme focuses on the regeneration of historic buildings as well as promotion of traditional skills training and community engagement.

The programme is jointly funded by the council and Historic Environment Scotland (HES).

The aim is to safeguard Lochgilphead’s heritage by supporting property owners to return their buildings and shopfronts to a good state of repair and boost the town centre’s visual and visitor appeal.

A key element is promotion and delivery of traditional and construction skills training amongst Lochgilphead High School pupils, Argyll College students, local contractors, building professionals and public sector staff involved in the repair and maintenance of historic buildings.

Councillor Alastair Redman, policy lead for economic growth and communities, said: “This latest funding award from Lochgilphead Cars is further evidence of our commitment to supporting the continuing regeneration of Argyll and Bute.

“As well as helping to restore and preserve this historic priority property, this project plays a significant part in further enhancing the town centre, promotes traditional skills and helps encourage our young people to consider a career in construction.”