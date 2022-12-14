New calf among Orkney orca pod a sign of hope after death of male

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

An Orca pod which is seen regularly around the northern isles has welcomed a new calf.

The happy news was confirmed by volunteers from Orkney Marine Mammal Research Initiative (OMMRI).

It is a particularly special birth because this pod, known as the 27s, lost a male which washed up on Papa Westray last year.

A tip-off – plus some educated guesses – helped husband and wife team Russ and Emma Neave-Webb trace the family of Killer Whales.

This calf takes the pod back up to eight.

They captured the evidence on camera after a dramatic pursuit on land around Sanday, the largest of Orkney’s Northern Isles.

But it took were several sightings from various locations before the photograph was finally secured.

Only after anticipating the orcas’ route and taking up position did Emma manage to snap a coveted picture of the calf.

The proof was recorded on camera from Cata Sand dunes on Thursday.

OMMRI members were on the lookout after suspicions arose from a sighting the previous week that a calf might be in tow.

The organisation has a network of spotters. Its aim is to learn as much as possible about the local whale and dolphin populations.

Emma, OMMRI’s science and data officer, said: “We are absolutely delighted to be able to confirm that the 27s are indeed back up to eight in number with a tiny calf in tow.

‘A poignant birth’

“It is particularly poignant for this pod. They lost one of the young males last year. Number 151. He washed up dead on Papa Westray.

“Scottish Marine Animal Strandings Scheme came up and we did a full post mortem on him. It was a probable entanglement on fishing gear, and he drowned.

“It is good they are back up to eight.”

Three Killer Whales were spotted from Orkney Ferries’ MV Varagen off Stronsay early on Thursday morning.

Emma and Russ, a sea steward with the conservation charity, went straight to Kettletoft from their base on Sanday.

Emma said: “We quickly found them heading back out of the bay and were able to confirm at least five animals with the bulls #72 and #34 present.

Young calf spotted at Sty Wick

“We followed them round into Sty Wick and had great views as they came right into the bay and tracked across. At one point all seven were up together and then suddenly – yes. There was the young calf. We observed it several times. But never with the camera ready – photography was challenging today to say the least.”

As the pod headed north, the couple rushed to the Cata Sand dunes to wait. They were treated to the sight of the Orcas being highly sociable.

Emma added: “It was well worth the wait with them hugging the shoreline whilst on the hunt and coming straight past us.

“They then shared lunch before continuing their journey onwards where we finally managed to get a photo of the calf next to #27. The pod had another successful hunt off Newark before being lost to sight in a hail shower whilst heading across towards Lopness and Start Point.”

The scientist believes they were probably heading for Shetland. But they returned to Orkney, where they were seen again on Monday.

Orcas are identified by numbers they are registered with. And each pod is named after the matriarch’s number. Some of the more well-known ones have names too.

Orkney pod matriarch seems to be mother

It is thought that #27, the matriarch of this Orkney pod, is the mother of the calf.

Emma said: “The calf was certainly next to her. We know there are two females in that pod. Her and 73. I think it is more likely to be 27 because 73 had a calf a couple of years ago. We need more sightings to confirm it.

“We regularly see three pods in the Northern Isles, the 27s, the 64s and the 65s. Both of the other two pods had calves with them this time last year.

𝗝𝗢𝗜𝗡 𝗢𝗨𝗥 𝗧𝗘𝗟𝗘𝗚𝗥𝗔𝗠 𝗦𝗜𝗚𝗛𝗧𝗜𝗡𝗚𝗦 𝗚𝗥𝗢𝗨𝗣 & 𝗥𝗘𝗣𝗢𝗥𝗧 𝗬𝗢𝗨𝗥 𝗦𝗜𝗚𝗛𝗧𝗜𝗡𝗚𝗦 𝗧𝗢 𝗢𝗠𝗠𝗥𝗜!Orkney is an amazing place to spot porpoises,… Posted by Orkney Marine Mammal Research Initiative – OMMRI on Saturday, 28 May 2022

“They are not officially classed as residents but they are here all year round.

“There was so much effort to get that photograph. It was very exciting.”

Sightings are noted in a Telegram group. Anyone can join by messaging the charity’s Facebook page. Or by visiting the website.

