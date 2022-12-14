New calf among Orkney orca pod a sign of hope after death of male

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
New calf among Orkney orca pod a sign of hope after death of male

By Rita Campbell
December 14, 2022, 11:45 am Updated: December 14, 2022, 1:01 pm
Orca pod the 27s, which frequent Orkney, has welcomed a new calf. Image: Emma Neave-Webb/Orkney Marine Mammal Research Initiative
Orca pod the 27s, which frequent Orkney, has welcomed a new calf. Image: Emma Neave-Webb/Orkney Marine Mammal Research Initiative

An Orca pod which is seen regularly around the northern isles has welcomed a new calf.

The happy news was confirmed by volunteers from Orkney Marine Mammal Research Initiative (OMMRI).

It is a particularly special birth because this pod, known as the 27s, lost a male which washed up on Papa Westray last year.

A tip-off – plus some educated guesses – helped husband and wife team Russ and Emma Neave-Webb trace the family of Killer Whales.

Russ Neave-Webb, OMMRI out spotting on Sanday, Orkney. Supplied by OMMRI

This calf takes the pod back up to eight.

They captured the evidence on camera after a dramatic pursuit on land around Sanday, the largest of Orkney’s Northern Isles.

But it took were several sightings from various locations before the photograph was finally secured.

Only after anticipating the orcas’ route and taking up position did Emma manage to snap a coveted picture of the calf.

Emma Neave-Webb following the pod.

The proof was recorded on camera from Cata Sand dunes on Thursday.

OMMRI members were on the lookout after suspicions arose from a sighting the previous week that a calf might be in tow.

The organisation has a network of spotters. Its aim is to learn as much as possible about the local whale and dolphin populations.

Emma, OMMRI’s science and data officer, said: “We are absolutely delighted to be able to confirm that the 27s are indeed back up to eight in number with a tiny calf in tow.

‘A poignant birth’

“It is particularly poignant for this pod. They lost one of the young males last year. Number 151. He washed up dead on Papa Westray.

“Scottish Marine Animal Strandings Scheme came up and we did a full post mortem on him. It was a probable entanglement on fishing gear, and he drowned.

“It is good they are back up to eight.”

Three Killer Whales were spotted from Orkney Ferries’ MV Varagen off Stronsay early on Thursday morning.

The MV Varagen in Kirkwall. Image: Andrew Stewart/DCT

Emma and Russ, a sea steward with the conservation charity, went straight to Kettletoft from their base on Sanday.

Emma said: “We quickly found them heading back out of the bay and were able to confirm at least five animals with the bulls #72 and #34 present.

Young calf spotted at Sty Wick

“We followed them round into Sty Wick and had great views as they came right into the bay and tracked across. At one point all seven were up together and then suddenly – yes. There was the young calf. We observed it several times. But never with the camera ready – photography was challenging today to say the least.”

As the pod headed north, the couple rushed to the Cata Sand dunes to wait. They were treated to the sight of the Orcas being highly sociable.

Emma added: “It was well worth the wait with them hugging the shoreline whilst on the hunt and coming straight past us.

Orca 152 with the seal lunch. in shared with the pod. Image: Emma Neave-Webb

“They then shared lunch before continuing their journey onwards where we finally managed to get a photo of the calf next to #27. The pod had another successful hunt off Newark before being lost to sight in a hail shower whilst heading across towards Lopness and Start Point.”

The scientist believes they were probably heading for Shetland. But they returned to Orkney, where they were seen again on Monday.

Orcas are identified by numbers they are registered with. And each pod is named after the matriarch’s number. Some of the more well-known ones have names too.

Orkney pod matriarch seems to be mother

It is thought that #27, the matriarch of this Orkney pod, is the mother of the calf.

Emma said: “The calf was certainly next to her. We know there are two females in that pod. Her and 73. I think it is more likely to be 27 because 73 had a calf a couple of years ago. We need more sightings to confirm it.

“We regularly see three pods in the Northern Isles, the 27s, the 64s and the 65s. Both of the other two pods had calves with them this time last year.

“They are not officially classed as residents but they are here all year round.

“There was so much effort to get that photograph. It was very exciting.”

Sightings are noted in a Telegram group. Anyone can join by messaging the charity’s Facebook page. Or by visiting the website.

